Venezuela, EU Seek Closer Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CARACAS, April 15 (Xinhua) – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and EU envoys met on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil held talks with Pelayo Castro Zuzuarregui, deputy managing director for the Americas at the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic service, and Maria Antonia Calvo Puerta, the EU's Charge d'Affaires to Venezuela.

The two sides looked at proposals“to strengthen cooperation between Europe and our nation, always within a framework of respect, dialogue, and mutual benefit for our peoples,” said Gil. He also shared information and photos of the meeting on his Telegram channel.

In January, Venezuela and Europe initiated a process of rapprochement and agreed on the importance of moving toward engagement and dialogue. Wednesday's meeting comes amid renewed efforts by the South American nation's diplomatic corps to promote dialogue among various sectors.

–NNN-Xinhua