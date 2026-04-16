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Empire Bespoke Foods Partners With Aarav Solutions To Drive AI-Powered ERP Transformation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Empire Bespoke Foods (EBF), one of the UK's leading importers, distributors, and brand builders of authentic global food and drink products, has selected Aarav Solutions as its strategic Odoo ERP implementation and software engineering partner to drive its next phase of growth and digital transformation.
.Family-owned since 1997, led by Managing Director Chandresh Patel
.25+ years of expertise in UK grocery and speciality food sectors
.Portfolio of 60+ global brands across nine categories
.Products sourced from 20+ countries across four continents
.Nationwide UK distribution with expanding European footprint
This partnership marks a significant milestone in EBF's journey toward becoming a data-driven, AI-enabled food and beverage distributor, powered by a modern, scalable digital backbone.
Transforming for Scale, Agility, and Intelligence:
As part of this initiative, Aarav Solutions will deliver a full-scale Odoo ERP implementation encompassing customer relationship management (CRM), sales and order management, procurement and supplier management, inventory and warehouse operations, approval workflows, as well as HR and employee management. This end-to-end transformation will unify critical business functions onto a single, integrated platform.
The implementation is designed to provide real-time visibility across operations and the supply chain, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. It will enhance customer responsiveness and service levels, while strengthening supplier collaboration and transparency. Importantly, it will also lay the foundation for AI-driven automation and advanced analytics, supporting Empire Bespoke Foods' ambitions for multi-country expansion and operational efficiencies.
This transformation is closely aligned with Empire Bespoke Foods' core pillars and long-term vision. Enhanced customer relationship capabilities will support more personalised and data-driven engagement, while deeper product and industry insights will enable smarter, analytics-led decision-making. By embedding innovation at the core of its operations, Empire Bespoke Foods will be well positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI and automation, driving sustained growth and operational excellence.
Key outcomes expected:
.Improved operational efficiency and cost control
.Faster order-to-delivery cycles
.Enhanced inventory optimisation and demand forecasting
.Scalable platform for new brand onboarding and category expansion
.Foundation for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation
This engagement further strengthens Aarav Solutions' footprint in the Retail and Distribution sector, building on its:
.Deep expertise in Odoo ERP implementations
.Proven track record in enterprise-scale digital transformation
.Strong presence across UK and European markets
.Leadership in AI-powered business acceleration platforms
The partnership reflects Aarav's commitment to becoming a long-term strategic partner, enabling customers to scale with business intelligence, automation, and resilience.
Leadership Perspectives:
Priam Patel, Director, Empire Bespoke Foods
“At Empire Bespoke Foods, we have always focused on bringing authentic, high-quality products to our customers while building strong, lasting relationships across our supply chain. As we look to scale and evolve, it is critical that our systems reflect the same level of excellence.
Aarav Solutions stood out not only for their technical expertise in Odoo but also for their deep understanding of distribution businesses and their forward-thinking approach to AI and automation. We see this partnership as a key enabler in strengthening our operations, improving customer experience, and preparing our business for the future.”
Raj Darji, CEO, Aarav Solutions
“We are grateful to Empire Bespoke Foods for placing their trust in us at such a pivotal stage of their growth journey. EBF has built an impressive business grounded in authenticity, quality, and strong relationships, and we are excited to support them in scaling this foundation through technology. This engagement reflects our continued commitment to delivering impactful digital transformation programs in the UK and European markets, combining ERP excellence with AI-driven innovation.”
Bhavin Patel, COO, Aarav Solutions
“What stands out about Empire Bespoke Foods is the clarity of their vision and the strength of their operational foundation. Our role is to enhance that foundation with the right systems, processes, and controls that enable scale without compromising agility. By implementing a fully integrated Odoo platform, we aim to streamline operations end-to-end and empower teams with the tools and insights they need to drive consistent growth.”
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO, Aarav Solutions
“This transformation is not just about ERP-it is about building a future-ready digital architecture. With Odoo as the core platform, we are creating a foundation that can seamlessly incorporate AI, automation, and advanced analytics over time. Our focus is to ensure that EBF can move from operational efficiency to intelligent decision-making, enabling proactive supply chain management, predictive insights, and scalable innovation.”
This partnership positions Empire Bespoke Foods to:
.Scale efficiently across UK and global markets
.Strengthen its brand portfolio and distribution network
.Leverage AI and automation for competitive advantage
.Deliver superior customer and supplier experiences
For Aarav Solutions, this marks another step in expanding its leadership in AI-enabled ERP transformation within the Retail and Distribution domain.
About Empire Bespoke Foods
Empire Bespoke Foods is a UK-based importer, distributor, and brand builder of authentic food and drink products from around the world. With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company represents more than 60 trusted brands across multiple categories, sourcing from over 20 countries. Headquartered in West London, EBF delivers nationwide and continues to expand its global distribution network.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global product engineering and digital transformation company specialising in ERP, AI, and enterprise platforms. With deep expertise across telecom, retail, and financial services, Aarav helps organisations scale through intelligent automation, modern architectures, and domain-driven solutions.
.Family-owned since 1997, led by Managing Director Chandresh Patel
.25+ years of expertise in UK grocery and speciality food sectors
.Portfolio of 60+ global brands across nine categories
.Products sourced from 20+ countries across four continents
.Nationwide UK distribution with expanding European footprint
This partnership marks a significant milestone in EBF's journey toward becoming a data-driven, AI-enabled food and beverage distributor, powered by a modern, scalable digital backbone.
Transforming for Scale, Agility, and Intelligence:
As part of this initiative, Aarav Solutions will deliver a full-scale Odoo ERP implementation encompassing customer relationship management (CRM), sales and order management, procurement and supplier management, inventory and warehouse operations, approval workflows, as well as HR and employee management. This end-to-end transformation will unify critical business functions onto a single, integrated platform.
The implementation is designed to provide real-time visibility across operations and the supply chain, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. It will enhance customer responsiveness and service levels, while strengthening supplier collaboration and transparency. Importantly, it will also lay the foundation for AI-driven automation and advanced analytics, supporting Empire Bespoke Foods' ambitions for multi-country expansion and operational efficiencies.
This transformation is closely aligned with Empire Bespoke Foods' core pillars and long-term vision. Enhanced customer relationship capabilities will support more personalised and data-driven engagement, while deeper product and industry insights will enable smarter, analytics-led decision-making. By embedding innovation at the core of its operations, Empire Bespoke Foods will be well positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI and automation, driving sustained growth and operational excellence.
Key outcomes expected:
.Improved operational efficiency and cost control
.Faster order-to-delivery cycles
.Enhanced inventory optimisation and demand forecasting
.Scalable platform for new brand onboarding and category expansion
.Foundation for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation
This engagement further strengthens Aarav Solutions' footprint in the Retail and Distribution sector, building on its:
.Deep expertise in Odoo ERP implementations
.Proven track record in enterprise-scale digital transformation
.Strong presence across UK and European markets
.Leadership in AI-powered business acceleration platforms
The partnership reflects Aarav's commitment to becoming a long-term strategic partner, enabling customers to scale with business intelligence, automation, and resilience.
Leadership Perspectives:
Priam Patel, Director, Empire Bespoke Foods
“At Empire Bespoke Foods, we have always focused on bringing authentic, high-quality products to our customers while building strong, lasting relationships across our supply chain. As we look to scale and evolve, it is critical that our systems reflect the same level of excellence.
Aarav Solutions stood out not only for their technical expertise in Odoo but also for their deep understanding of distribution businesses and their forward-thinking approach to AI and automation. We see this partnership as a key enabler in strengthening our operations, improving customer experience, and preparing our business for the future.”
Raj Darji, CEO, Aarav Solutions
“We are grateful to Empire Bespoke Foods for placing their trust in us at such a pivotal stage of their growth journey. EBF has built an impressive business grounded in authenticity, quality, and strong relationships, and we are excited to support them in scaling this foundation through technology. This engagement reflects our continued commitment to delivering impactful digital transformation programs in the UK and European markets, combining ERP excellence with AI-driven innovation.”
Bhavin Patel, COO, Aarav Solutions
“What stands out about Empire Bespoke Foods is the clarity of their vision and the strength of their operational foundation. Our role is to enhance that foundation with the right systems, processes, and controls that enable scale without compromising agility. By implementing a fully integrated Odoo platform, we aim to streamline operations end-to-end and empower teams with the tools and insights they need to drive consistent growth.”
Sriram Ramakrishnan, CTO, Aarav Solutions
“This transformation is not just about ERP-it is about building a future-ready digital architecture. With Odoo as the core platform, we are creating a foundation that can seamlessly incorporate AI, automation, and advanced analytics over time. Our focus is to ensure that EBF can move from operational efficiency to intelligent decision-making, enabling proactive supply chain management, predictive insights, and scalable innovation.”
This partnership positions Empire Bespoke Foods to:
.Scale efficiently across UK and global markets
.Strengthen its brand portfolio and distribution network
.Leverage AI and automation for competitive advantage
.Deliver superior customer and supplier experiences
For Aarav Solutions, this marks another step in expanding its leadership in AI-enabled ERP transformation within the Retail and Distribution domain.
About Empire Bespoke Foods
Empire Bespoke Foods is a UK-based importer, distributor, and brand builder of authentic food and drink products from around the world. With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company represents more than 60 trusted brands across multiple categories, sourcing from over 20 countries. Headquartered in West London, EBF delivers nationwide and continues to expand its global distribution network.
About Aarav Solutions
Aarav Solutions is a global product engineering and digital transformation company specialising in ERP, AI, and enterprise platforms. With deep expertise across telecom, retail, and financial services, Aarav helps organisations scale through intelligent automation, modern architectures, and domain-driven solutions.
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