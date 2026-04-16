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A Record-Breaking Performance By Saioneers In CBSE Class X Board Examination 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / National, 16 April 2026: The SAI International Education Group proudly announces the exceptional performance of its students from SAI International School (SIS) and SAI International Residential School (SIRS) in the CBSE Class X Board Examinations 2026, with results declared on April 15, 2026. Upholding its legacy of academic distinction, the Group has once again achieved 100% first-division results since inception, reflecting a continued commitment to excellence.
At SIS, students delivered an outstanding performance, with Priyansu Pritis Dash emerging as the school topper with a phenomenal 99.6%, followed closely by Soham Mishra with 99.4%. The overall results underscore a culture of consistent academic rigour, with 100% of students scoring above 60%. An impressive 43.2% of students secured above 95%, while 69.4% scored above 90%, and 94.3?hieved more than 75%. The school average stood at an exceptional 90.6%.
SIRS students demonstrated equal perseverance and focus, achieving remarkable results. Priyal Gupta led the cohort with an outstanding 99.2%, followed by Ashvika Sarawogi with 98.8%. Maintaining strong academic standards, 100% of students scored above 60%, with 24.2?hieving above 95%, 46.1% scoring above 90%, and 89.7% securing more than 75%. The overall school average stood at a commendable 87.25%, reflecting the institution's disciplined and holistic approach to education.
Further elevating this achievement, students recorded exceptional subject-wise accomplishments, with 32 students scoring a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 21 in Science, 23 in Social Studies, and 5 in English an affirmation of academic depth and conceptual clarity across disciplines.
Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, remarked,“This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of excellence that defines every SAIoneer. At SIS, curiosity is nurtured through dynamic learning environments, while at SIRS, discipline and focus shape resilient learners. These results are not merely milestones of academic success but a testament to the perseverance of students, the dedication of mentors, and the unwavering support of parents. Together, we continue to nurture individuals who are not only high achievers but also confident, compassionate, and future-ready leaders.”
Expressing his joy, Priyansu Pritis Dash, Class X Topper (99.6%, SIS), shared,“I am extremely happy with my results and grateful for the constant support of my teachers and parents. The structured guidance, regular practice, and encouragement at SAI helped me stay focused throughout. This achievement motivates me to aim even higher in the future.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Priyal Gupta, Class X Topper (99.2%, SIRS), said,“The disciplined environment at SIRS and the continuous mentorship from teachers played a key role in my success. I am thankful to my parents and mentors for always believing in me. This result is truly a collective effort.”
The consistent achievements of SAIoneers reaffirm the Group's vision of fostering academic excellence while nurturing character, resilience, and global outlook among its learners continuing their journey of shaping leaders for tomorrow.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Dr Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.
At SIS, students delivered an outstanding performance, with Priyansu Pritis Dash emerging as the school topper with a phenomenal 99.6%, followed closely by Soham Mishra with 99.4%. The overall results underscore a culture of consistent academic rigour, with 100% of students scoring above 60%. An impressive 43.2% of students secured above 95%, while 69.4% scored above 90%, and 94.3?hieved more than 75%. The school average stood at an exceptional 90.6%.
SIRS students demonstrated equal perseverance and focus, achieving remarkable results. Priyal Gupta led the cohort with an outstanding 99.2%, followed by Ashvika Sarawogi with 98.8%. Maintaining strong academic standards, 100% of students scored above 60%, with 24.2?hieving above 95%, 46.1% scoring above 90%, and 89.7% securing more than 75%. The overall school average stood at a commendable 87.25%, reflecting the institution's disciplined and holistic approach to education.
Further elevating this achievement, students recorded exceptional subject-wise accomplishments, with 32 students scoring a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 21 in Science, 23 in Social Studies, and 5 in English an affirmation of academic depth and conceptual clarity across disciplines.
Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, remarked,“This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of excellence that defines every SAIoneer. At SIS, curiosity is nurtured through dynamic learning environments, while at SIRS, discipline and focus shape resilient learners. These results are not merely milestones of academic success but a testament to the perseverance of students, the dedication of mentors, and the unwavering support of parents. Together, we continue to nurture individuals who are not only high achievers but also confident, compassionate, and future-ready leaders.”
Expressing his joy, Priyansu Pritis Dash, Class X Topper (99.6%, SIS), shared,“I am extremely happy with my results and grateful for the constant support of my teachers and parents. The structured guidance, regular practice, and encouragement at SAI helped me stay focused throughout. This achievement motivates me to aim even higher in the future.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Priyal Gupta, Class X Topper (99.2%, SIRS), said,“The disciplined environment at SIRS and the continuous mentorship from teachers played a key role in my success. I am thankful to my parents and mentors for always believing in me. This result is truly a collective effort.”
The consistent achievements of SAIoneers reaffirm the Group's vision of fostering academic excellence while nurturing character, resilience, and global outlook among its learners continuing their journey of shaping leaders for tomorrow.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Dr Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.
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