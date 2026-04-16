₹50,000 Sofas Vs ₹500/Month Rentals: Rentomojo Sees Demand Surge Across Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, And Hyderabad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 16, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture rental platform operating across India, reports strong demand for sofa rentals in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as urban households reassess both the financial and lifestyle implications of purchasing living room furniture in a high-mobility environment.

The living room has traditionally been one of the most expensive areas to furnish, with sofas representing a significant share of total furniture spend. A standard 3-seater or sectional sofa can cost anywhere between ₹25,000 and ₹80,000 depending on material, design, and brand. However, beyond the upfront cost, ownership also involves delivery, maintenance, cleaning, and eventual replacement due to wear and tear.







In contrast, sofa rentals are available at monthly price points starting from a few hundred rupees for compact options, with many 2-seater and 3-seater sofas typically ranging between ₹500 and ₹1,200 per month depending on design and configuration. This allows users to access functional and aesthetic living room setups without committing significant capital to depreciating assets.

For example, a sofa purchased at ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 may take several years to justify its cost when compared to rental plans that can start at under ₹800 per month. In many cases, users can access and upgrade multiple sofa designs over the same period for a comparable or lower total outlay, while avoiding depreciation and resale challenges.

Consumers are increasingly evaluating whether to rent or buy a sofa in India, comparing the cost of sofa rentals in cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai, and assessing whether renting makes sense for short-term stays. These considerations reflect a broader reevaluation of ownership, particularly among renters and young professionals.

In cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad, where large populations work in technology and frequently relocate within areas such as Whitefield, Electronic City, Gachibowli, and Madhapur, flexibility has become a key priority. Similarly, in Mumbai and Delhi, where space constraints and high housing costs already place pressure on budgets, minimizing upfront furniture expenses is becoming increasingly important.

At the same time, changing consumer preferences around interior design are influencing adoption. Unlike traditional ownership, where furniture choices are often expected to last several years, rental models allow users to update their living spaces more frequently. With access to a wide range of sofa types-including 1-seater, 2-seater, 3-seater, L-shaped, and sofa-cum-bed configurations-users can align their furniture choices with evolving aesthetic preferences or space requirements.

This flexibility is contributing to a shift in how living spaces are perceived. Instead of viewing furniture as a long-term static investment, some consumers are beginning to treat it as something that can be periodically refreshed. The ability to swap or upgrade sofas during a rental tenure allows households to change the look and feel of their living rooms at regular intervals, creating a sense of renewal without incurring the full cost of replacement.

"The decision to rent versus buy is increasingly being driven by lifestyle rather than just cost," said a Rentomojo spokesperson. "Consumers in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are prioritizing flexibility, convenience, and the ability to adapt their living spaces over time."

A key advantage of renting sofas is the elimination of depreciation risk. Unlike purchased furniture, which loses value over time and often has limited resale demand, rented sofas can be returned, upgraded, or exchanged as needed. This is particularly relevant for consumers who anticipate moving cities, upgrading homes, or changing their interior setup within a few years.

Maintenance and upkeep are also simplified under the rental model. Sofas are subject to regular wear, especially in households with children or frequent use. Renting shifts the responsibility of servicing and repairs to the provider, reducing both cost variability and effort for the user.

The model is also gaining traction among shared households and young families, where cost-sharing and temporary living arrangements make ownership less practical. For these users, renting provides access to a wider variety of furniture options without long-term financial commitment.

Rentomojo's service includes doorstep delivery, professional installation, and ongoing maintenance support. The platform also offers flexible tenure options, enabling users to align rental duration with their housing plans. A postpaid billing structure ensures that customers pay after usage, while a refundable security deposit reduces upfront financial burden.

Search trends indicate increasing interest in queries such as "sofa on rent near me," "living room furniture rental India," and "cost of renting sofa vs buying." This shift suggests that rental is becoming a mainstream consideration rather than a niche alternative.

As urban living continues to evolve across India's largest metros, the concept of ownership is being redefined. For many consumers, renting a sofa is no longer just a temporary solution-it is an approach that combines financial efficiency with the flexibility to adapt both lifestyle and living space over time. For more information visit:

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:

Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

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Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068

CONTACT: Pratik Vyas