Molybdenum 99 Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, & Share By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Molybdenum 99 Market Size The global molybdenum 99 market size was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.37 billion in 2026 to USD 6.70 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The global molybdenum 99 (Mo-99) market is growing due to the rising need for early and accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Increasing demand for nuclear medicine imaging is a key factor supporting market expansion, while advancements in radiopharmaceutical technologies are creating additional growth opportunities by improving the efficiency and application scope of Mo-99-based diagnostics. Global demand for Molybdenum-99 is approximately 9,000 6-day curies per week, reflecting its critical role in producing Technetium-99m for tens of millions of diagnostic imaging procedures annually. Mo-99 is a critical radioisotope used in medical imaging, primarily as the parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is involved in over 80% of nuclear medicine procedures such as organ, bone, and tumor imaging. It is produced mainly through uranium-235 irradiation in nuclear reactors, followed by chemical extraction. However, its short half-life of around 66 hours prevents long-term storage, creating supply chain and logistics challenges. As a result, there is increasing focus on alternative production methods, including accelerator-based and non-uranium technologies, to improve supply reliability and ensure long-term market stability. Key Market Insights North America dominated the molybdenum 99 market with the largest share of 41.32% in 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the molybdenum 99 market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.85%. Based on product type, the highly enriched uranium segment is expected to register a growth rate of85% during the forecast period. Based on industry, the scientific research segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. Based on isotopic application, the gamma camera segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the research institutes segment is expected to grow at a rate of 6.30% during the forecast period. The US molybdenum 99 market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 1.65 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 4.14 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 4.37 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 6.70 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.50% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Curium Company, Eckert & Ziegler Holding Company, Shine Medical Technologies, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., North Star Medical Radioisotopes LLC

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Emerging Trends in Molybdenum 99 Market Shift toward high safety production

Global nuclear safety rules and non-proliferation commitments are pushing producers to replace highly enriched uranium with low-enriched uranium in Mo-99 production. This change takes place as research reactors modify target materials and redesign irradiation processes to maintain isotope output while meeting regulatory expectations. For example, several facilities in North America and Europe have already converted production lines to LEU-based systems while continuing routine medical isotope supply. This leads to safer production practices and more stable international acceptance of supply chains, although it also increases technical complexity and operating effort for producers.

Shift toward sustainability and radioactive waste management

Rising environmental awareness and tighter regulations around nuclear operations increased attention on how radioactive by-products are handled in Mo-99 production. The transition appears as producers upgrade waste treatment systems, improve filtration processes, and adopt safer disposal methods for fission-related residues generated during isotope extraction. For example, facilities using uranium targets apply advanced separation and containment systems to reduce radioactive effluents before they reach long-term storage stages. This creates more structured and compliance-heavy production operations, while also pushing companies to maintain continuous monitoring and cleaner processing methods across the isotope supply chain.

Market Drivers Government reimbursement and integration of nuclear imaging into pre-surgical evaluation systems drive molybdenum 99 market

Rising public healthcare spending and wider insurance coverage for diagnostic imaging increase patient access to nuclear medicine procedures. For instance, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services coverage of PET/CT and cardiac nuclear imaging reduces patient costs, leading to higher utilization of nuclear medicine procedures among elderly and low-income populations. Ayushman Bharat expands access to PET/CT and other nuclear imaging services by covering advanced diagnostics for low-income populations, increasing procedure volumes in public and empaneled hospitals. This reduces the direct cost burden on patients, so hospitals see higher acceptance of Tc-99m-based scans for cardiology, oncology, and bone imaging. For example, insured patients are more likely to undergo myocardial perfusion scans or bone scans as part of routine diagnosis instead of avoiding imaging due to cost concerns. This leads to higher scan volumes in diagnostic centers and hospitals, which increases procurement of Mo-99-based Tc-99m generators on a regular and predictable basis.

Clinical pathways in many hospitals now include nuclear imaging as a required step before major surgeries such as cardiac bypass, organ transplant, or cancer-related operations. Before coronary artery bypass grafting, patients undergo myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) using Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography or Positron Emission Tomography to assess myocardial ischemia and viability. Nuclear imaging (PET viability scans) is used to evaluate myocardial viability and determine if heart failure is reversible. This creates structured use of Tc-99m scans for assessing organ function, blood flow, or surgical risk before procedures are approved. For example, cardiac patients often undergo perfusion imaging before bypass surgery to evaluate heart muscle viability, while kidney transplant candidates may be screened for organ function using nuclear scans. This builds a consistent stream of imaging demand linked directly to surgical schedules, which increases routine consumption of molybdenum 99 through steady use of Tc-99m generators in hospitals.

Market Restraints Short half-life of molybdenum 99, high capital intensity, and long project development cycles restrain market growth

The short half-life of molybdenum 99, which is around 66 hours, acts as a key restraining factor in the market as it decays rapidly within approximately 66 hours, limiting its ability to be stored or stockpiled for extended periods. This mechanism requires continuous production, precise scheduling, and time-sensitive transportation from reactors or production facilities to end-use hospitals. As a result, it creates logistical complexity, supply chain constraints, and higher risk of shortages, which restricts seamless adoption and limits the scalability of Mo-99-based diagnostic applications globally.

The requirement of large upfront investment for building or upgrading molybdenum 99 production facilities, along with strict regulatory approvals and long construction timelines, slows down capacity expansion. New reactor projects, accelerator-based systems, and isotope processing units often take several years to move from planning to full operational stage due to safety validation and technical complexity. This delays the addition of fresh production capacity even when medical demand rises. As a result, supply growth does not always keep pace with increasing diagnostic imaging needs, which limits faster market expansion and keeps the market dependent on existing production infrastructure.

Market Opportunities Technological advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and expansion into veterinary diagnostic offers growth opportunities for molybdenum 99 market players

Advancements in radiopharmaceuticals create a strong growth opportunity for the molybdenum 99 market by enabling the development of more precise and application-specific diagnostic tracers that expand the scope of nuclear medicine beyond traditional uses. For example, the increasing use of Tc-99m-based radiopharmaceuticals such as sestamibi for cardiac imaging and emerging targeted tracers in oncology improves diagnostic accuracy and broadens clinical applications. Parent isotope of Technetium-99m, which is used in ~80% of nuclear medicine procedures worldwide acounts for ~30 million diagnostic procedures annually. These innovations encourage healthcare systems to adopt advanced imaging solutions and support the shift toward personalized and theranostic approaches, increasing the long-term relevance of Mo-99–based isotopes. In the future, continued progress in radiopharmaceutical science is likely to diversify clinical applications, drive decentralized and alternative production technologies, and strengthen the overall Mo-99 supply ecosystem globally.

Growing use of advanced diagnostics in veterinary oncology, cardiology, and research animal care increases interest in nuclear imaging techniques. Veterinary hospitals and research institutes start adopting Tc-99m-based scans to evaluate organ function, tumor spread, and treatment response in animals, especially in high-value pets and companion animals. This creates a new application space beyond human healthcare, where molybdenum 99 supply supports imaging for clinical veterinary use and biomedical research. Over time, this can open a parallel demand stream where specialized veterinary imaging centers regularly depend on radiopharmaceuticals, adding a steady and diversified consumption base for Mo-99 producers.

Regional Insights North America: market dominance driven by strong federal support for domestic production and robust public investment in isotope infrastructure

North America held a dominant share of 41.32% in 2025 due to its strong nuclear medicine infrastructure, high diagnostic imaging volume, and early adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. The region benefits from a well-established network of cyclotrons, research reactors, and radiopharmaceutical distribution systems that ensure steady isotope availability for hospitals. Strong government funding for medical isotope security and continuous investment in domestic production capacity further strengthen supply stability. In recent years, policy support in the United States and Canada has emphasized strengthening domestic isotope resilience, including funding for non-reactor production projects and expansion of medical isotope programs through national health and energy agencies. For example, ongoing federal-backed initiatives in 2025-2026 focus on improving local Tc-99m availability to reduce import dependence. In addition, a high prevalence of cardiovascular and oncology cases supports consistent Tc-99m usage. Integration of advanced SPECT/CT systems and efficient hospital radiopharmacy operations also enhances utilization efficiency across the healthcare system.

The US molybdenum 99 market is driven by strong federal support for domestic isotope production. Funding and policy support from agencies such as the Department of Energy and NNSA encourage commercial-scale production and reduce reliance on imported supplies. The US Department of Energy provides funding to companies such as SHINE Technologies to build and scale domestic Mo-99 production facilities, enabling commercial-scale output within the United States. National Nuclear Security Administration supports the global transition from highly enriched uranium to low enriched uranium in Mo-99 production, strengthening secure and policy-compliant domestic supply chains. The US Department of Energy uranium lease and take-back program supplies low enriched uranium targets and manages spent material, reducing operational barriers for domestic Mo-99 producers. Government-backed initiatives focus on expanding non-HEU-based production and improving local availability of Tc-99m for hospital use. This improves supply reliability for high-volume diagnostic centers, especially in cardiology and oncology imaging. Advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure, combined with steady hospital demand for Tc-99m generators, supports consistent isotope consumption across large healthcare networks and research institutions.

The Canada molybdenum 99 market is driven by established research reactor capacity and continuous public investment in isotope infrastructure. Canadian Nuclear Laboratories operates and advances isotope production infrastructure at Chalk River through sustained federal funding, supporting Canada's domestic Mo-99 supply capabilities. Natural Resources Canada funds non-reactor isotope production initiatives, including cyclotron and accelerator-based technologies, to strengthen supply security and reduce reliance on traditional reactor-based Mo-99 production. Government-supported programs focus on maintaining production capability, modernizing facilities, and ensuring long-term continuity of isotope supply. These efforts support development of production systems that sustain both domestic healthcare requirements and international supply commitments. This ensures stable access to Tc-99m generators for hospitals and diagnostic centers, particularly in urban healthcare networks. Close integration between research institutions and radiopharmaceutical production systems supports efficient isotope distribution and consistent availability for nuclear medicine applications across the healthcare ecosystem.

Asia Pacific: fastest growth driven by strong state-led healthcare expansion and growth of private diagnostic chains

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period due to rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to nuclear medicine services across developing economies. Rising investments in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are expanding the use of Tc-99m-based scans for cardiology, oncology, and bone imaging. Medical tourism in countries such as India, Thailand, and South Korea further supports higher imaging volumes. Expanding insurance coverage and government healthcare programs improves the affordability of advanced diagnostics, increasing patient inflow. According to the World Health Organization, the rising burden of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer in Asia Pacific is also increasing reliance on diagnostic imaging like Tc-99m scans. At the same time, growing awareness of early disease detection and wider installation of SPECT/CT systems in urban hospitals strengthen regional demand for molybdenum 99-based radiopharmaceuticals.

The China molybdenum 99 market is supported by strong state-led healthcare expansion and rapid scaling of high-end hospital infrastructure under national health modernization programs. Under Healthy China 2030, China is expanding tertiary hospitals with integrated nuclear medicine departments, increasing routine use of PET/CT and SPECT imaging and driving Mo-99 demand. Strong state investment in advanced imaging infrastructure has enabled widespread installation of PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems across public hospitals, directly increasing nuclear medicine procedure volumes and isotope consumption. Large tertiary hospitals are increasingly integrating nuclear medicine departments as part of oncology centers of excellence, which increases routine Tc-99m usage. Domestic radiopharmaceutical production capability is also improving, reducing dependence on imports and ensuring more stable isotope access for high-volume urban hospitals. In addition, strong investment in hybrid imaging systems within public hospital networks and increasing clinical standardization of cancer staging protocols are expanding the use of Tc-99m scans across multiple specialties, including cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

The India molybdenum 99 market is driven by rapid growth of private diagnostic chains and hospital networks that are expanding nuclear medicine services into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Increasing affordability of SPECT/CT imaging is supported by insurance penetration and government-backed health programs such as cancer care initiatives, which increases patient access to advanced diagnostics. India also benefits from strong radiopharmaceutical production capabilities through public sector nuclear research institutions, ensuring baseline Tc-99m availability. Rising preference for early disease detection in cardiology and oncology, along with growing medical tourism inflows, further strengthens consistent demand for molybdenum 99-based diagnostic imaging across both public and private healthcare systems.

By Product Type

The highly enriched uranium segment dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% over the forecast period due to its established reactor compatibility and efficient isotope yield in traditional molybdenum 99 manufacturing processes. Many existing production systems are designed around this pathway, making it deeply integrated into current supply networks. Its operational familiarity and proven scalability across long-running facilities support its continued preference in many regions. Although regulatory pressure exists, the installed infrastructure and technical maturity keep this segment widely used. This creates a stable base for Mo-99 availability, especially in systems where continuity and reliability of isotope output are prioritized over process transition.

The non-highly enriched uranium segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The market is driven due to increasing emphasis on safer nuclear material usage and improved regulatory alignment. This method is gradually replacing traditional approaches in new and upgraded facilities as it supports safer handling and reduced proliferation concerns. Ongoing modernization of isotope production systems encourages adoption of this pathway, especially in regions investing in long-term nuclear medicine sustainability. Its compatibility with evolving reactor designs and policy-driven transition strategies strengthens its growth momentum. This segment is increasingly positioned as the preferred direction for future molybdenum 99 production development.

By Industry

The medical segment dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% over the forecast period as molybdenum 99 is primarily used in diagnostic imaging applications across hospitals and healthcare systems. Its role in producing Tc-99m supports a wide range of nuclear medicine procedures used in cardiology, oncology, and bone imaging. High dependency on accurate and non-invasive diagnostic techniques ensures continuous demand from medical institutions. Integration of nuclear imaging into standard clinical workflows further strengthens its position. The segment benefits from consistent usage patterns driven by patient diagnosis, treatment planning, and disease monitoring, making healthcare the core consumption area for Mo-99-based applications globally.

The scientific research and spa treatments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period due to expanding exploration in radiopharmaceutical development and advanced nuclear medicine applications. Research institutions are increasingly using molybdenum 99-derived isotopes for studying new diagnostic methods and improving imaging accuracy. Growing collaboration between academic centers and healthcare organizations is supporting innovation in tracer development and imaging techniques. This segment benefits from increasing focus on precision medicine and experimental diagnostics, which require specialized isotope applications. Continuous investment in nuclear science research and evolving clinical studies is strengthening the adoption of molybdenum 99 in non-routine and advanced scientific applications.

By Isotopic Application

The SPECT segment dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% over the forecast period due to its widespread use in routine diagnostic imaging across nuclear medicine departments. It is extensively applied in evaluating cardiac function, detecting tumors, and assessing bone abnormalities using Tc-99m-based radiopharmaceuticals. Its established clinical protocols and compatibility with hospital imaging systems make it a standard tool in diagnostic workflows. The reliability and versatility of SPECT imaging ensure consistent usage across a broad range of medical conditions. Its integration into hospital-based nuclear medicine practices strengthens its leading position as the primary application area for molybdenum 99-derived isotopes.

The gamma camera segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced imaging systems that improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. Enhanced detector technologies and improved image resolution are supporting wider clinical use in nuclear medicine procedures. Growing demand for faster and more precise imaging in hospitals is encouraging adoption of upgraded gamma camera systems. These systems are increasingly integrated with hybrid imaging platforms, expanding their application scope. As healthcare providers focus on improving diagnostic thought and image quality, gamma camera-based applications are gaining momentum as a key growth area within nuclear imaging technologies.

By End User

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period due to their central role in delivering nuclear medicine services to patients. These facilities operate radiopharmacy units and imaging departments that rely heavily on Tc-99m generators for daily diagnostic procedures. High patient inflow and continuous demand for non-invasive imaging ensure consistent isotope usage. Integration of nuclear imaging into routine clinical workflows across cardiology, oncology, and orthopedics further strengthens this dominance. Their ability to manage both diagnosis and treatment planning positions them as the primary consumption point for Mo-99-based radiopharmaceuticals within the healthcare ecosystem.

The research institutes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period due to increasing focus on innovation in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical development. These institutions are actively engaged in studying new diagnostic tracers and improving imaging techniques using molybdenum 99-based isotopes. Collaboration with hospitals and medical universities is expanding research applications beyond traditional diagnostic use. Growing investment in advanced medical research and precision diagnostics supports wider adoption of nuclear imaging in experimental studies. This rising emphasis on innovation and clinical research integration is strengthening the role of research institutes in the evolving Mo-99 application landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The molybdenum 99 market shows a moderately consolidated structure with a small number of established global suppliers supported by several regional and emerging producers. Established players mainly include reactor operators and large radiopharmaceutical companies that compete on supply reliability, regulatory compliance, long-term contracts, and integrated distribution networks for Tc-99m generators. Emerging players focus on alternative production technologies such as accelerator-based systems and compete on innovation, cost efficiency, and localized supply solutions. Smaller participants also target niche regional demand and research applications. Overall market direction will be shaped by expansion of non-reactor production methods and strengthening of decentralized isotope supply models across healthcare systems.

In April 2026, SHINE Technologies secured a conditional USD 263 million loan commitment from the US Department of Energy to scale its Chrysalis facility, aimed at large-scale Mo-99 production using fusion-based technology. In October 2025, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes advanced non-uranium Mo-99 production technology using Mo-98 targets and accelerators, targeting cleaner and decentralized production systems.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.14 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 4.37 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 6.70 Billion CAGR 5.50% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Industry, By Isotopic Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Molybdenum 99 Market Curium Company Eckert & Ziegler Holding Company Shine Medical Technologies NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. North Star Medical Radioisotopes LLC JSC Isotope ANSTO Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. IRE ELIT Niowave Inc. SHINE Technologies NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Non-highly Enriched Uranium Highly Enriched Uranium

Scientific Research Medical

Gamma Camera SPECT

Research Institutes Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Molybdenum 99 Market Segments By Product TypeBy IndustryBy Isotopic ApplicationBy End UserBy Region