Case Filed Against TVK Chief Vijay Over Alleged MCC Violation During Chennai Roadshow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 16 (IANS) A case has been registered against Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly violating election norms by conducting an unauthorised roadshow in Chennai's T Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the action was initiated following a complaint lodged by an Election Flying Squad officer, who alleged that Vijay held a roadshow despite being granted permission for a different type of campaign event.

The deviation from the approved format is said to constitute a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

Police stated that three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

The cases were filed at the West Mambalam, Nungambakkam, and Vepery police stations against Vijay, along with several TVK candidates and district-level party functionaries who had originally obtained permission for the campaign events.

Authorities indicated that the permissions granted were for specific, regulated activities, and any alteration -- such as converting them into a large-scale roadshow -- required prior approval from the election authorities.

The alleged failure to adhere to these conditions prompted swift action from the flying squad, which has been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement of poll guidelines during the campaign period.

The development comes at a crucial time, with political campaigning intensifying across Tamil Nadu in the run-up to polling. The enforcement of the MCC has been stringent, with officials closely monitoring campaign activities to prevent violations such as unauthorised gatherings, misuse of public spaces, and deviations from permitted campaign formats.

While there has been no immediate response from Vijay or the TVK regarding the cases, party sources indicated that they are reviewing the matter.

It remains to be seen whether the party will challenge the charges or provide clarification on the nature of the event in question.

Election authorities have reiterated that all candidates and political parties must strictly comply with the rules governing campaign conduct, warning that violations will attract legal action. The cases against Vijay underscore the heightened vigilance of enforcement agencies as the state heads into a closely watched electoral contest.