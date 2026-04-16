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Reality Fractures in New Sci-Fi Technothriller 2nd Iteration by A.P. Blanchard
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Reality Fractures in New Sci-Fi Technothriller 2nd Iteration by A.P. Blanchard
What if revisiting your past gave you the power to rewrite it?
In 2nd Iteration, A.P. Blanchard delivers a gripping hard sci-fi neurothriller that fuses cutting-edge neuroscience, time travel paradoxes, and emotional suspense into a high-stakes journey through memory and consequence.
Dr. Jaxon Beck thought he was testing an experimental trauma therapy device. Instead, he discovers something impossible: the machine allows him to relive his memories with the power to alter them. But every change he makes sends shockwaves through reality itself, reshaping the present, erasing loved ones, and unraveling the world around him.
As Jaxon becomes consumed by the chance to undo the tragedies that defined his life, he learns he is not the only one aware of his extraordinary abilities. Government agencies and shadow organizations have been waiting for this breakthrough, and they will stop at nothing to seize control of his technology.
With reality fracturing and his own mind beginning to deteriorate under the strain of repeated temporal rewrites, Jaxon must confront a devastating truth: some moments in life may be too dangerous to change. Faced with an impossible decision between saving the people he loves and preserving the timeline that made him who he is, he must determine how much of himself he is willing to sacrifice before time collects its debt.
A riveting blend of psychological tension, scientific intrigue, and emotional depth, 2nd Iteration is perfect for fans of intelligent science fiction and thrillers that explore the cost of changing fate.
2nd Iteration is available for purchase from major retailers including:
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Kobo:
Book Information:
2nd Iteration
By A.P. Blanchard
Published: March 25, 2026
ISBN: 9798995036708
Genre: Science Fiction, Mystery/Thriller, Technothriller
What if revisiting your past gave you the power to rewrite it?
In 2nd Iteration, A.P. Blanchard delivers a gripping hard sci-fi neurothriller that fuses cutting-edge neuroscience, time travel paradoxes, and emotional suspense into a high-stakes journey through memory and consequence.
Dr. Jaxon Beck thought he was testing an experimental trauma therapy device. Instead, he discovers something impossible: the machine allows him to relive his memories with the power to alter them. But every change he makes sends shockwaves through reality itself, reshaping the present, erasing loved ones, and unraveling the world around him.
As Jaxon becomes consumed by the chance to undo the tragedies that defined his life, he learns he is not the only one aware of his extraordinary abilities. Government agencies and shadow organizations have been waiting for this breakthrough, and they will stop at nothing to seize control of his technology.
With reality fracturing and his own mind beginning to deteriorate under the strain of repeated temporal rewrites, Jaxon must confront a devastating truth: some moments in life may be too dangerous to change. Faced with an impossible decision between saving the people he loves and preserving the timeline that made him who he is, he must determine how much of himself he is willing to sacrifice before time collects its debt.
A riveting blend of psychological tension, scientific intrigue, and emotional depth, 2nd Iteration is perfect for fans of intelligent science fiction and thrillers that explore the cost of changing fate.
2nd Iteration is available for purchase from major retailers including:
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Kobo:
Book Information:
2nd Iteration
By A.P. Blanchard
Published: March 25, 2026
ISBN: 9798995036708
Genre: Science Fiction, Mystery/Thriller, Technothriller
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