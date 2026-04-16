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PEAKS Dental Launches Endo Pro, AI-Enhanced Practice Management Technology For Endodontists


2026-04-16 01:31:15
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PEAKS Dental, Inc. today announced the launch of Endo Pro, its next-generation practice management platform purpose-built for endodontic specialty practices. Built on PEAKS Dental's proven technology foundation, Endo Pro delivers endo-specific clinical functionality, advanced performance analytics, and embedded AI for case management, clinical narratives, and referring provider communication/management, all within a single, cost-effective platform.

"PEAKS Dental has partnered with endodontists for years, carefully observing how market conditions and technology have evolved," said Rusty Bradbury, President of PEAKS Dental, Inc. "Endo Pro represents our commitment to this specialty and, we believe, the most advanced practice management solution available for today's endodontic practice."

Endo Pro makes its official debut at the American Association of Endodontists Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, UT, on April 15, 2026.

For more information, visit endo.

About PEAKS Dental, Inc. PEAKS Dental, Inc. develops and markets advanced dental practice management software purpose-built for the demands of modern dental care. Serving both general and specialty practices, the company's flagship solutions - PEAKS Pro and Endo Pro - are engineered to streamline clinical workflows, strengthen operational efficiency, and elevate practice performance.

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EIN Presswire

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