Whenever You See Patidar Walk In, He Comes With A Lot Of Intent: Rayudu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former Indioa batter Ambati Rayudu lauded Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fearless batting approach following their comprehensive performance against Lucknow Super Giants and reserved high praise for skipper Rajat Patidar's 'intent' while walking into the field to bat.

After RCB bundled out LSG for 146, thanks to a standout bowling effort led by Rasikh Salam Dar, Rayudu highlighted how skipper Rajat Patidar has instilled an aggressive, intent-driven mindset within the batting unit.

“They are going after every ball. The captain is doing that so the team is following that tempo and that template. Whenever you see Patidar walk in, he comes with a lot of intent. It is rubbing off on his non-striker as well as the batters who are following. It is quite refreshing to see RCB play that way,” Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo

RCB's batting display stood in contrast to LSG's struggle on a sluggish surface, where their batters found it difficult to accelerate consistently. Rayudu noted that adaptability to conditions played a key role in differentiating the two sides.

“Playing on a slow wicket, they adapted way better than the way Lucknow's batters did. It was a slow wicket, they had to adjust their shots and their bat swing but they played some fantastic shots. Generally, we have seen a lot of sixes against loose balls, but this batting line-up has been hitting sixes against really good deliveries. That's a great sign,” he said.

Rayudu further emphasised that RCB's approach under Patidar is not just a strategy but a clear team philosophy, where intent and positivity are essential for securing a place in the playing XI.

"Everyone is fitting beautifully into Patidar's template and they want to fit in. Without that kind of positive intent, I don't think they'd be looked at for staying in the XI, they'd be dropped. That's a great attitude to have and it looks like an amazing team that puts the team in front of everything else,” Rayudu said.