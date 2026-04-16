ICE Targets 'Birth Tourism' Networks In New Crackdown

New York: The administration of Donald Trump has launched a new initiative to crack down on so-called "birth tourism," directing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to investigate networks that allegedly help pregnant foreign nationals misuse visas to give birth in the United States.

The move is part of a broader push to tighten immigration policies since 2025. Officials argue that such practices strain public resources and may involve fraud, although giving birth in the US itself is not illegal. The US Department of Homeland Security said it is focused on identifying violations such as visa misrepresentation.

While no official data exists, estimates from the Center for Immigration Studies suggest tens of thousands of women may have traveled to the U.S. annually for this purpose in past years.

The issue is also tied to ongoing efforts to restrict birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment to the US States Constitution.