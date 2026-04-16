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US Big Oil Earning $30 Million Per Hour From Iran War

US Big Oil Earning $30 Million Per Hour From Iran War


2026-04-16 12:08:53
(MENAFN- Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's unprovoked war of choice in Iran has been a goldmine for America's fossil fuels industry, which is earning massive windfall profits thanks to the rise in the price of petroleum.

An analysis published by The Guardian on Wednesday estimated that the 100 biggest oil and gas companies have collectively raked in an extra US$30 million per hour since Trump launched his war with Iran without any congressional authorization in late February.

In just the first month of the conflict, The Guardian reported, Big Oil made $23 billion in windfall profits, and the industry is projected to haul in an additional $234 billion in windfall profits by the end of the year if the price of oil stays in the $100 range.

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Asia Times

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