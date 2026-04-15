Can't Clear Pending Fines In Dubai? RTA App, Website Affected By Technical Issues

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has responded to user complaints on X, asking some residents to share more details after a technical issue disrupted access to its app and website. The technical glitch has left motorists in the emirate unable to complete vehicle-related services.

The RTA took notice of the issue, as some residents reported facing difficulties when accessing services such as vehicle registration renewals, booking inspection appointments, and fine payment.

RTA asked users to share their contact details via direct messages.“Please provide us with your full name and mobile phone number, in addition to more details about the requested service, so we can provide the necessary support,” the authority replied to one of the complaints.

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Residents in Dubai said that the disruption has affected their transactions to access RTA services.

Rasheed MK, a marketing professional, said he had been trying to renew his vehicle registration for five days but was unable to complete the process.“My registration has already expired,” he said.

“I have done the vehicle fitness test at Tasjeel in Al Qusais, but I am not able to renew it either at the self-service desk or through my phone,” he said, adding that he was also unable to clear pending fines.“I have been trying for days and don't want to get fined.”

On X, users shared similar concerns. One said he had been trying to renew his driving licence for days but kept encountering errors on the website. Another said he was unable to book a vehicle inspection appointment as both the app and website were not responding.

Users also reported error messages and difficulties loading data on the app and website, making it hard to complete routine services.

To alleviate these concerns, RTA said the issue is temporary and that its teams are working to resolve it. When trying to access the RTA app using UAE Pass, users get the following messages:

Khaleej Times has reached out to RTA for more details on the issue, and for more information on whether services have been fully restored and a response is awaited.

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