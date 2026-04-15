Environment In Qatar Safe, Normal: Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The environmental situation in Qatar is stable and there are constant efforts to monitor the situation, especially since the start of the Iranian war crisis, noted His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie. He stressed that as all environmental indicators are assuring that the situation is normal, there are no spotted phenomena that may cause any worries.

Speaking to Qatar TV last night he sent a strong message of assurance to the public that the environmental situation, including the quality of air and water, is perfectly normal according to the latest information and data collected through the sophisticated local environment monitoring systems. He also stressed that the ministry deals with such information with full transparency and make the instant air quality reports available through an updated, interactive Air Quality Platform on its official website with clear and easily accessible coloured-indicators.

He noted that operational environmental monitoring systems record all the related environmental indicators and send instant and immediate data and reports to the ministry operation rooms, where the information is analysed and documented to take the necessary decision in case of any occurrence in co-operation with the relevant entities.

The ministry maintains several monitoring systems, in particular for air quality, radiation levels, and oil slicks or spills, and water quality. These work around the clock employing the most sophisticated and advanced equipment in the field and send data instantly. There are 48 air quality stations across various areas in the country and the local waters, and 20 air quality stations by the roadsides. These are constantly updates and enhanced and there are more expansion to come. Besides, the ministry has been investing in the human cadre and improve their skills in the radiation field through the scholarships programmes abroad in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and other relevant department to a have a qualified generation of Qatari professionals in the field.

Regarding the risks of any radiation, HE Dr al-Subaie stressed that the ministry has an independent system to monitor the levels of radiation and it cover various areas of the country and the system gives very accurate data. Before, the crisis started, the ministry had conducted a comprehensive survey on the levels of radiations in the air and waters of the state and the levels were normal. Accordingly, all the information that comes now from these monitoring stations is compared to such information, which indicates that the situation is normal.

Further, the ministry has early warning systems that can spot any potential sources of radiation or pollution that could cross the boundaries between countries, in addition to active cooperation with all the related entities in the GCC countries and the Atomic Energy Organisation and other regional originations. These all send early warnings and instant reports in case of any risk or abnormal radiation levels thanks to the effective information exchange co-operation.

He explained that the ministry has active co-ordination and co-operation with the Civil Defence Council in case any of reports about nuclear reactors' mishap or malfunctioning in the region, where the necessary procedures are explored and taken immediately. Further, there is a simulation scenario for such mishaps or accidents, which anticipates their percussions within the next 48 hours, where the direction and speed of the wind is calculated and the effective measures are taken to deal with this in cooperation with the various concerned entities.

Eventually, HE Dr al-Subaie urged the public to avoid listening to rumours and unverified information, as these are thriving these days. He added that the ministry is keen to update the public on any related issues with full transparency and its official platforms are always updated and easily accessible for all.

Environmental Affairs Iranian war crisis