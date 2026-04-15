U.S. Upends Iranian Shadow Fleet And Oil-For-Gold Terror Financing Network

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is acting to decisively limit Iran's ability to generate revenue as it attempts to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage. Today's sanctions target elements of U.S.-designated Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani's multi-billion-dollar oil smuggling empire that enriches the Iranian regime and its elites. It also targets a separate oil-for-gold network that finances U.S.-designated Hizballah and the U.S.-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

The Iranian regime continues to enrich corrupt elites like the Shamkhani family while ordinary Iranians suffer under a deteriorating economy. The regime likewise funnels the wealth of the Iranian people to Hizballah and other terrorists in the Middle East. These designations underscore our commitment to maximum pressure on Iran and its terrorist proxies.

The complex schemes involving illicit Iranian oil, gold, and terrorist financing demonstrate the lengths to which Iran and its partners will go to evade sanctions and fund malign activities. We will continue to expose and disrupt these networks.

Since President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, the United States has sanctioned over 1,000 persons, vessels, and aircraft as part of our campaign against Iranian malign activity. We will not relent in our efforts to deny Iran and its proxies the resources they use to threaten U.S. interests and regional stability.

Today's action marks the latest round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales and support to Iran's terrorist proxies since the issuance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), directing maximum pressure on Iran and its regional proxies. More information on today's designations can be found in Treasury's Press Release.