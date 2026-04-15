Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions Recognized As A 2026 Raymond Dealer Of Distinction

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"Raymond 2026 Dealer of Distinction Award"Raymond West has earned Dealer of Distinction for the 16th consecutive year, reflecting its sustained operational excellence and evolution into a full-service intralogistics solutions provider across the Western U.S.

Cypress, CA - Raymond West has once again been distinguished by The Raymond Corporation as a Dealer of Distinction (DOD), earning the honor for the 16th consecutive year. Raymond, a global leader in material handling equipment and intelligent intralogistics solutions, presents the DOD award annually to its top-performing Solutions and Support Centers across North America.

Raymond West is the exclusive Raymond dealership serving the entire Western U.S., including California, Arizona, Nevada, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana. The Dealer of Distinction designation, awarded to both the North and South regions, is based on a comprehensive performance evaluation across nearly every aspect of the business, including sales, service, parts, rentals, leasing, power and intralogistics solutions. The award reflects operational excellence, marketplace strength and a commitment to continuous improvement.

“Being named a Dealer of Distinction year after year speaks to our team's ability to evolve alongside our customers and the broader material handling industry,” said James Wilcox, CEO of Raymond West.“As automation continues to transform our industry, our associates have embraced that change, focusing on growth and ongoing development.”

As material handling technologies continue to advance, Raymond West is expanding beyond its legacy as a forklift provider to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end intralogistics solutions. The company now offers a full portfolio of consulting services, automation solutions, material handling equipment, and aftermarket support to meet the increasingly complex needs of today's supply chains.

About Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions

At Raymond West our aim is to deliver the utmost quality and to work for continuous improvement every day, in every aspect of our business. Serving the entire West Coast, Raymond West is your trusted partner in customized intralogistics solutions and exceptional support for all your business needs. We specialize in keeping your warehouse running efficiently, providing comprehensive services to help you Store, Move, and Optimize your operations for productivity and growth.

Learn more about Raymond West at .