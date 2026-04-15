Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Offers Free Smart Thermostat With HVAC Installations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating in Port Charlotte, FL is offering a free smart thermostat with every HVAC installation, plus a complimentary post-installation maintenance check. The initiative helps homeowners improve comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term system performance. The company provides air conditioners, air handlers, ductless systems, heat pumps, and indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial customers in North Port and nearby areas.

Port Charlotte, FL - April 15, 2026 - Total Comfort Cooling & Heating has announced a new value-driven initiative designed to enhance customer comfort and energy efficiency with every HVAC installation. The company is now offering a free smart thermostat upgrade as part of its installation services, allowing homeowners to better control indoor temperatures while improving overall system performance.

As part of this initiative, customers will also receive a complimentary system maintenance check following installation. This proactive service ensures that newly installed systems are operating at peak efficiency and helps identify any early concerns before they develop into costly repairs. By combining advanced technology with preventative care, the company aims to deliver long-term value to homeowners across Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.

This offering reflects the company's continued commitment to providing practical solutions that prioritize comfort, convenience, and savings. With smart thermostats enabling remote access and optimized energy usage, customers can enjoy greater control over their home environment while potentially reducing utility costs.

Services Offered by Total Comfort Cooling & Heating

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating provides a comprehensive range of HVAC solutions tailored to both residential and commercial needs across the region. Their services are designed to ensure year-round comfort, energy efficiency, and reliable system performance. With a strong focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, they continue to be a trusted provider for those seeking dependable HVAC in North Port.

· Air Conditioners

They specialize in professional air conditioning installation, replacement, and maintenance services. Their team ensures each unit is properly sized and installed for maximum efficiency and performance. Homeowners seeking reliable AC installation in North Port can benefit from their expert approach and attention to detail. With every new system installation, customers also receive a free smart thermostat upgrade for enhanced convenience and energy savings.

· Air Handlers

Their air handler services are designed to support optimal airflow and system efficiency. Properly functioning air handlers play a crucial role in maintaining consistent indoor temperatures. They offer installation, repair, and maintenance services to ensure seamless HVAC system operation across residential and commercial spaces.

· Ductless Systems

They provide ductless system solutions for homes and spaces where traditional ductwork is not feasible. These systems offer energy-efficient cooling and heating with flexible installation options. Their team ensures precise setup for improved comfort, reduced energy consumption, and reliable performance year-round.

· Heat Pumps

Their heat pump services deliver year-round comfort by providing both heating and cooling from a single system. They install and maintain energy-efficient units that help reduce overall energy usage. Customers looking for dependable HVAC solutions can rely on their expertise for efficient system performance and long-term value.

· Indoor Air Quality

They also focus on improving indoor air quality through advanced filtration and purification solutions. In addition to improving air quality, they support system longevity through proactive service care. Those in need of timely AC repair in North Port can count on their skilled technicians to diagnose and resolve issues efficiently. Following new system installations, they also provide a complimentary system maintenance check to ensure optimal performance.

About the Company

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating is a trusted HVAC service provider based in Port Charlotte, Florida. They have built a strong reputation for delivering reliable heating and cooling solutions backed by skilled technicians and customer-focused service. Their mission is to provide efficient, high-quality HVAC systems that enhance comfort and energy savings for every client. Through continuous innovation and commitment to excellence, they continue to serve homeowners and businesses across the region.