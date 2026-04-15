Romantic Comedy Always Falling Behind By Beth Gelman Delivers Steam, Humor, And Neurodivergent Representation In A Delightfully Chaotic Love Story

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Romantic Comedy Always Falling Behind By Beth Gelman"

What happens when an impulsive heiress with ADHD, a broken-down car, and absolutely no plan meets a brooding mechanic who's far too attractive to trust?

In Always Falling Behind, the hilarious and heartfelt first installment of the Dazed and Confused series, bestselling author Beth Gelman introduces readers to Abigail Farnsworth-Burton, a lovable whirlwind of chaos, creativity, and questionable decision-making, as she stumbles into wealth, danger, and an unexpected romance.

Abigail has inherited more money and responsibility than her already overwhelmed brain can handle. But before she can even make it to her new mansion, her car dies hundreds of miles from home, leaving her stranded and desperate enough to accept a ride from a dangerously handsome stranger. Enter Elias McGinnis: intimidating, awkward, undeniably sensual, and definitely not the smooth-talking serial killer Abigail briefly suspects him to be.

As sparks fly between Abigail and her live-in mechanic, she must juggle her newfound fortune, suspicious enemies circling her inheritance, and the daily chaos of her beautifully neurodivergent mind. With laugh-out-loud humor, sizzling chemistry, and authentic ADHD representation, Always Falling Behind is a fresh, steamy romantic comedy about embracing who you are, mess, mayhem, and all.

Perfect for fans of witty banter, lovable disaster heroines, and romances that celebrate neurodivergent characters living unapologetically vibrant lives.

About the Author

Beth Gelman is a #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author known for writing steamy contemporary romances packed with humor, heart, and women who boldly take what's theirs. Her novel Never Getting Ahead won two first-place awards at the 2025 BookFest Awards in Romantic Comedy and Multicultural Romance, while Always Falling Behind earned honorable mentions from both the 2024 BookFest Awards and Reader Views.

Beth writes authentic, emotionally resonant love stories featuring resilient heroines, epic chemistry, and comedic realism. When she's not writing, she loves spending time with her husband, twins, and every dog she can find.

For more information, visit:

Follow Beth Gelman Online:

Facebook:

Instagram:

TikTok: gelman

Always Falling Behind is available now through major book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Google Books:

Book Information:

Dazed and Confused, Book One By Beth Gelman Publisher: Cindy Ziegelman Enterprises LLC Published: May 5, 2024 ISBN: 9798992034011 Genre: Romantic Comedy

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

always-falling-behind-by-beth-gelman/