Silva Injury Law Announces New Guide Explaining What It Means When A Car Is Totaled After An Accident In California

MENAFN - GetNews) A car accident can be stressful and confusing, especially when you hear the term“totaled.” Many people are not sure what it actually means or what happens next. If your car is declared a total loss after an accident in California, it can affect your finances, your insurance claim, and your next steps.

This article will explain everything in simple terms so you can understand your rights and options.

What Does“Totaled” Mean?

When a car is“totaled,” it means that the cost to repair the vehicle is more than its actual value, or very close to it. Insurance companies use this term when they decide it is not worth fixing the car.

In California, insurance companies typically consider a car totaled when the repair costs plus salvage value equal or exceed the car's fair market value before the accident. This is often called a“total loss.”

For example, if your car was worth $10,000 before the accident and the repair cost is $8,000, the insurance company may decide it's better to total the car instead of repairing it.

How Insurance Companies Determine Value

Insurance companies do not just guess your car's value. They calculate something called the“actual cash value” (ACV). This is based on:



The car's age

Mileage

Condition before the accident

Make and model Market prices for similar vehicles in your area

They may use online tools, dealership listings, and recent sales data to determine this value.

What Happens After Your Car Is Totaled?

Once your car is declared a total loss, a few important things happen:

1. You Receive a Settlement Offer

The insurance company will offer you money based on your car's actual cash value. This amount is meant to help you replace your vehicle.

2. Your Car May Be Taken by the Insurance Company

In most cases, the insurance company takes ownership of the totaled car. They may sell it for parts or scrap.

3. Your Loan (If Any) Must Be Paid

If you still owe money on your car loan, the settlement check will first go toward paying off the remaining balance. If the settlement is less than what you owe, you may have to pay the difference unless you have gap insurance.

Can You Keep Your Totaled Car?

Yes, in some cases, you can keep your totaled car. This is called“retaining salvage.”

If you choose this option:



The insurance company will deduct the salvage value from your settlement

You will receive a smaller payout The car will have a salvage title, which can make it harder to sell later

You will also need to repair the car and pass inspections before driving it again.

What If You Disagree With the Insurance Company?

Sometimes, you may feel that the insurance company's offer is too low. This can happen if they undervalue your car or miss important details.

If you disagree, you can:



Ask for a detailed breakdown of how they calculated the value

Provide evidence like recent repairs, upgrades, or comparable car listings

Get an independent appraisal Negotiate with the insurance company

If the situation becomes complicated, speaking with a Modesto personal injury lawyer can help you understand your options and protect your rights.

What About Fault in the Accident?

Who caused the accident can also affect your claim.



If the other driver is at fault, their insurance should pay for your damages

If you are at fault, your own insurance (if you have collision coverage) will handle the claim If both drivers share fault, the compensation may be reduced based on your percentage of fault

California follows a“comparative fault” system, which means you can still recover some compensation even if you were partly responsible.

Do You Get Money for More Than Just the Car?

Yes, in many cases, you can claim more than just the value of your car. Depending on the situation, you may also receive compensation for:



Medical expenses

Lost wages

Pain and suffering Rental car costs

These claims are separate from your vehicle damage and can significantly increase the total compensation you receive.

What Is Gap Insurance?

Gap insurance is an optional coverage that can be very helpful if your car is totaled.

It covers the difference between:



What your car is worth (actual cash value) What you still owe on your loan

For example, if your car is worth $12,000 but you owe $15,000, gap insurance can cover the $3,000 difference.

Without gap insurance, you would have to pay that amount out of pocket.

How Long Does the Process Take?

The timeline can vary depending on the situation. In general:



Inspection and evaluation: a few days to a week

Settlement offer: within 1–2 weeks Payment: shortly after you accept the offer

Delays can happen if there are disputes, injuries involved, or issues with documentation.

Tips to Protect Yourself After a Total Loss

Here are some simple tips to make the process easier:



Keep all documents related to your car and the accident

Take photos of your vehicle and damages

Do not accept the first offer without reviewing it carefully

Ask questions if anything is unclear Consider getting professional advice if needed

When Should You Talk to a Lawyer?

While not every case requires legal help, there are situations where it can be very useful:



If the insurance company offers a low settlement

If there are injuries involved

If fault is being disputed If your claim is delayed or denied

In these cases, a Modesto car accident lawyer can guide you through the process, handle negotiations, and help you seek fair compensation.

Final Thoughts

Having your car totaled after an accident can feel overwhelming, but understanding the process can make things much easier. In simple terms, a totaled car means it costs too much to repair compared to its value.

The most important thing is to stay informed, review your settlement carefully, and know your rights. Whether you choose to accept the offer, negotiate, or seek legal help, being prepared will help you make the best decision for your situation.

If you ever feel unsure, do not hesitate to ask questions or get professional advice. Taking the right steps early can save you time, money, and stress in the long run.