Advanced Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 10+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report



On April 14, 2026- Pfizer conducted a Avelumab Continuation Sub-Studies is to provide continued treatment access, safety follow-up, and when applicable, overall survival follow-up for eligible participants who continue to derive a benefit from study intervention in the Pfizer-sponsored Avelumab parent studies.

On April 13, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a phase 3 study is to learn if people who receive sac-TMT maintenance treatment with or without bevacizumab live longer without the cancer getting worse than people who receive standard care.

On April 06, 2026- Tasly Pharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd annouced a phase I/IIa study consists of two parts, Phase I (dose escalation and PK bridging) and Phase IIa (dose expansion). Subjects in each cohort of Phase I will be administered 3 scheduled dose levels of STRO-002 as monotherapy by intravenous infusion until intolerable toxicity, radiographic disease progression, or subject withdrawal for other reasons. 5 dose arms are tentatively set based on the available safety, PK and efficacy data of STRO-002 for the Phase IIa (dose expansion).

On March 05, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a phase 3 study medicine, sacituzumab tirumotecan (also called sac-TMT), is a targeted therapy. The goal of this study is to learn if people who receive sac-TMT maintenance treatment with or without bevacizumab live longer without the cancer getting worse than people who receive standard care.

On March 02, 2026- AstraZeneca conducted a Phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicentre, international study assessing the efficacy and safety of maintenance olaparib compared with placebo in BRCAwt participants with Stage III to IV high grade serous or endometroid ovarian cancer (including fallopian tube cancer or primary peritoneal cancer) who are in complete or partial response following treatment with standard first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

DelveInsight's Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment.

The leading Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies such as OncoQuest, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Bayer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. and others. Promising Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Topotecan, Paclitaxel, Carboplatin, Bevacizumab, Erlotinib, AZD0530, Olaparib and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Overview

Advanced Ovarian Cancer means that the cancer has spread outside the ovary. It may have spread within the pelvis or abdomen, or further away to other parts of the body such as the lungs. Some women have Advanced Ovarian Cancer when they are first diagnosed, and treatment can cure their cancer. This depends on several factors, including the exact stage of the cancer. Chemotherapy, surgery and targeted cancer drugs are all treatments for Advanced Ovarian Cancer. Some women may have radiotherapy. Targeted cancer drugs can help the body to control the growth of cancer cells. Occasionally doctors suggest radiotherapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer. Radiotherapy can shrink tumours and reduce symptoms.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Stenoparib: Allarity Therapeutics

Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and Tankyrase 1 and 2. At present, tankyrases are attracting significant attention as emerging therapeutic targets for cancer, principally due to their role in regulating the Wnt signaling pathway. Aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling has been implicated in the development and progression of numerous cancers. By inhibiting PARP and blocking Wnt pathway activation, stenoparib's unique therapeutic action shows potential as a promising therapeutic. Allarity has exclusive global rights for the development and commercialization of stenoparib, which was originally developed by Eisai Co. Ltd. Some approved PARP inhibitors have recently been shown to be associated with less favorable survival outcomes than initially established. Allarity's Phase II trial data for stenoparib to date shows that the drug has much less myelotoxicity than the FDA approved PARP inhibitors. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer.

ATX-295: Accent Therapeutics

ATX-295 is an investigational small-molecule therapy developed by Accent Therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors. It is a selective inhibitor of KIF18A, a mitotic kinesin protein essential for cell division in cancers with chromosomal instability. By targeting this pathway, ATX-295 induces mitotic arrest and tumor cell death while sparing normal cells. The drug is currently in Phase I/II clinical development, with studies evaluating its safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity across multiple cancer types.

The Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Ovarian Cancer Treatment.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies

OncoQuest, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Bayer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. and others.

Advanced ovarian cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming therapies @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Companies- OncoQuest, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Bayer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. and others.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Topotecan, Paclitaxel, Carboplatin, Bevacizumab, Erlotinib, AZD0530, Olaparib and others.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Advanced Ovarian Cancer drug development? @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced ovarian cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced ovarian cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentAdvanced ovarian cancer Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Stenoparib - Allarity TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAdvanced ovarian cancer Key CompaniesAdvanced ovarian cancer Key ProductsAdvanced ovarian cancer- Unmet NeedsAdvanced ovarian cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced ovarian cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced ovarian cancer Analyst ViewsAdvanced ovarian cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

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