Russia Says Energy Export Revenues Jump 53% Amid Higher Prices

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, April 15 (Petra) -- Russia's energy ministry said on Wednesday that revenues from oil and natural gas exports have risen by about 53% since the start of the year, with last month's earnings reaching their highest level in two years at around $835 million.In a statement, the ministry said the increase in export revenues was driven by a doubling of income from seaborne crude oil shipments, alongside higher revenues from gas and coal.It added that the gains were supported by rising prices across all energy sources, fueled by developments in the Middle East.