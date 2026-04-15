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Jordan Expresses Condolences To Turkiye Over School Shooting Victims


2026-04-15 07:14:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkiye following a shooting incident at a school in the south of the country.
The ministry's spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Turkey, expressing sincere sympathies to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

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Jordan News Agency

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