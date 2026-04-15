Zelensky Summarizes Results Of UDCG Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“There are important results from the new meeting in the Ramstein format – precisely what we have agreed with leaders is now being implemented. Just now, there was a report from Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov. Partners at Ramstein noted Ukraine's strong positions on the battlefield – I am grateful for this recognition to each of our combat brigades,” he said.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that there is a clear understanding of Ukraine's needs in air defense and in joint weapons production.

“The main thing is that every commitment announced is fully and timely fulfilled. When the provision of our defense is sufficient, Russia has no real possibility of achieving its occupation goals,” Zelensky stressed.

According to him, decisions on new contributions to the PURL initiative from five partners have been confirmed.

The President expressed gratitude to Germany for continuing its work on strengthening Ukraine's air defense and deep-strike capabilities.

He also thanked the United Kingdom for ongoing efforts to supply the necessary drones, noting the importance of continuing to develop joint capabilities.

“Norway – more than $500 million for equipping brigades with drones, as well as $150 million to strengthen our logistics. The Netherlands – over €200 million for drones, thank you,” he added.

Fedorov atmeeting: Ukraine now intercepts 80% of missiles, 90% of drones

Zelensky also thanked Spain for its readiness to work within the European SAFE instrument, which will help scale up joint defense capabilities, and Canada for further strengthening key defense areas.

“Belgium will allocate additional funds for the supply of shells and for strengthening our air defense,” the president said.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Lithuania and Estonia for their contributions to the PURL initiative.

“We continue to inform partners about the current needs of our defense and the possibilities of pressuring Russia for the sake of peace. I thank everyone who is helping!” he concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said at a press conference following the UDCG meeting that drones have become the main factor behind rising Russian losses on the battlefield. In March alone, Russia lost more than 35,000 troops in Ukraine, with 96% of those losses caused by drones.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine