Combined Attack On Ukraine: Air Defense Downs 20 Missiles, 349 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

On April 15 (from 09:00 to 22:00), the enemy carried out a combined attack on Ukraine using ground- and air-launched missiles, as well as strike drones.

In total, during this period, Ukrainian radar units detected and tracked 382 aerial targets:



20 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from the Caspian Sea);

one Iskander-K cruise missile (launched from Russia's Rostov region); 361 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones launched from Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea – about 200 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 22:00, preliminary data show that air defense had shot down or suppressed 369 enemy targets:



19 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

one Iskander-K cruise missile; 349 drones of various types.

Hits of one missile and 12 attack drones were recorded at six locations, with debris from downed targets falling at 12 additional sites.

Russian strike onhigh-rise leaves one dead, six wounded

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 309 out of 324 drones launched by Russian forces from the evening of April 14.

Photo: Zelenskyy_official