Baku Hosts Presentation Of Book Iravan: Echoes Of History And Lost Heritage

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On April 15, the presentation of the book "Iravan: Echoes of History and Lost Heritage" by Doctor of Philology, Professor Farida Safiyeva, published in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and French with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, was held at the Magsud Ibrahimbekov Creativity Center.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the presentation ceremony.

Prior to the event, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Azerbaijan's prominent ophthalmologist, scientist, academician and public figure Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then, Anna Ibrahimbekova, Director of the Magsud Ibrahimbekov Creativity Center, highlighted the importance of the book, expressing her satisfaction with its presentation in this particular venue.

Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the“Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, said that Icherisheher is not only important tourism site, but also serves as an art, creative and intellectual center.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Western Azerbaijan History Department of the Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology of ANAS, editor of the book Jabi Bahramov mentioned that the project is of great importance from both a historical and legal perspective, underlining that Iravan has an ancient history and that the origin of toponyms in the region dates back to very ancient times.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, stressed the importance of preparing such publications and presenting them to the public.

Emphasizing that she hails from Iravan, the author of the book, Farida Safiyeva, described this book as not just a scientific activity for her, but also as a moral responsibility and duty.

The event continued with an artistic part featuring rich cultural program.

The publication seeks to provide a scientific basis for the claim that Iravan represents an ancient civilization and a primary cultural hub for the Azerbaijani people. The book extensively explores the city's centuries-old history, its rich cultural heritage, and the lives and creativity of personalities who played an important role in its formation. Despite attempts to purposefully erase the Azerbaijani identity of Iravan as a result of the tragic events that occurred in the 19th and 20th centuries, its original image has been reflected in archival documents, photographs, and scientific sources.

This research work is an important scientific source serving to restore those truths, study the forgotten Azerbaijani national and cultural heritage of Iravan, and pass it on to future generations.