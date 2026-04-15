Durbar Move: Govt Offices Shift To Srinagar From May 4

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the annual 'Durbar Move,' directing government offices to shift from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer season.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, offices observing a five-day work schedule will close in Jammu on April 30, while those following a six-day week will shut on May 2. All departments will resume functioning in Srinagar from May 4.

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The government has restricted staff strength for the move to 33 per cent of employees or a maximum of 10 officials per office.

Transport arrangements have been finalised, with the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation set to operate buses for employees on May 1 and May 3. Advance ticket booking will begin from April 20.

To ensure smooth transit, each convoy will be supported by breakdown response systems, including cranes, standby buses and mobile workshops. Police will provide escorts and facilitate movement along key stretches of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The Health Department has been directed to establish medical aid facilities at multiple points along the route, including Jhajjar Kotli, Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal, to handle emergencies.

Employees have been advised not to occupy government accommodation in Srinagar without proper allotment. However, they may retain their Jammu quarters for family members as per existing rules.

A uniform special travelling allowance of Rs 25,000 has been sanctioned for employees undertaking the move within the stipulated period. The government has also permitted advance drawal of April salary on April 29.

The order further stated that leave during the move period will be granted only in exceptional cases. Jammu-based employees opting out of the move may avail up to three days of special casual leave.

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Departments have been instructed to complete all preparatory arrangements, including detachment of attached staff, by April 27.

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Office timings in Srinagar will be from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm for the Civil Secretariat and 10:00 am to 4:30 pm for other offices.