Visually Impaired Srinagar Girl Scores 95% In CBSE Results

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In an inspiring feat, a visually impaired student from Srinagar has secured 95 per cent marks in the Class 10 board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Zainab Bilal scored 475 out of 500 marks, including a perfect 100 in computer science, scripting a remarkable academic achievement despite visual impairment.

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A student of the Learning Resource Centre at Delhi Public School Srinagar, Zainab also made history by becoming one of the first visually impaired students to appear in the CBSE examination using a laptop, without the assistance of a scribe.

Aspiring to build a career in the information technology sector, the 16-year-old said she plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer applications.

“Since my childhood, I have wanted to get into the information technology sector. I intend to do my bachelor's degree in computer applications,” she said.

Zainab credited her school, teachers, and family for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

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“I am thankful to Vijay Dhar and my teachers for their support. I do not have words to thank my parents, who have been the biggest support of my life,” she said.

Encouraging parents of specially-abled children, she urged them to believe in their children's potential and stand by them.

“If I can do it, anyone can. They just need your support,” she added.

Apart from academics, Zainab has also excelled in extracurricular activities. At the age of 12, she interviewed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for Radio DPS, a student-run radio station of the school.

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Her achievement stands as a testament to determination, resilience, and the power of support systems in overcoming barriers.