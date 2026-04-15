Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Atletico Shock Barca! Late Twist Sends Simeone's Men To Champions League Semi-Finals Highlights


2026-04-15 07:01:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Atletico Madrid stunned FC Barcelona despite losing 2-1 on the night, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. A crucial goal turned the tie after Barca's early dominance, sealing a dramatic Champions League semi-final spot for Diego Simeone's resilient side.

MENAFN15042026007385015968ID1110988525



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search