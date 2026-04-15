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Atletico Shock Barca! Late Twist Sends Simeone's Men To Champions League Semi-Finals Highlights
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Atletico Madrid stunned FC Barcelona despite losing 2-1 on the night, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. A crucial goal turned the tie after Barca's early dominance, sealing a dramatic Champions League semi-final spot for Diego Simeone's resilient side.
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