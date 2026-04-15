Trump's BIG Move! 10,000 US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade Global Oil Crisis Looms

Tensions in West Asia have escalated sharply as Donald Trump ordered a massive US naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. Over 10,000 troops, warships, and aircraft are now deployed, halting ship movement and triggering global concerns over oil supply and rising prices. 0:00 - Trump's BIG Move! 1:00 - US Troops Enforce Hormuz Blockade 2:20 - Global Oil Crisis Looms

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