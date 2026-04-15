Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2026 Monthly Dividend, Estimated First Quarter 2026 Results And March 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
|●
|April 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock
|●
|Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2026 of $7.08
|●
|Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including an estimated $0.37 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
|●
|Estimated (1.3)% total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026
|●
|Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm
|●
|RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2026
|●
|Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 13, 2026
VERO BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the“Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid May 28, 2026 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on April 30, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of April 30, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on May 13, 2026.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
Shares Outstanding
As of April 15, 2026, the Company had 200,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.
Estimated March 31, 2026 Book Value Per Share
The Company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2026 was $7.08. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2026, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $1.4 billion with 196,700,226 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.11 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which includes an estimated $0.37 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Total Return on Equity
The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was (1.3)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.10) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.46 from December 31, 2025.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm:
- RMBS Valuation Characteristics RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
|RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|($ in thousands)
|Realized
|Realized
|Jan-26 -
|Mar-26
|Mar-26
|Net
|Weighted
|CPR
|CPR
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Modeled Interest
|Current
|Fair
|% of
|Current
|Average
|Maturity
|(Reported
|(Reported
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Type
|Face
|Value
|Portfolio
|Price
|Coupon
|GWAC
|Age
|(Months)
|in Apr)
|in Apr)
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|Fixed Rate RMBS
|15yr 4.5 TBA
|$
|250,000
|$
|247,871
|2.14
|%
|99.15
|4.50
|%
|5.41
|%
|7
|171
|n/a
|n/a
|$
|3,448
|$
|(4,028
|)
|15yr Total
|250,000
|247,871
|2.14
|%
|99.15
|4.50
|%
|5.41
|%
|7
|171
|n/a
|n/a
|3,448
|(4,028
|)
|30yr 3.0
|323,583
|289,277
|2.50
|%
|89.40
|3.00
|%
|3.52
|%
|59
|294
|9.0
|%
|6.8
|%
|8,590
|(8,692
|)
|30yr 3.5
|37,737
|34,742
|0.30
|%
|92.06
|3.50
|%
|4.30
|%
|78
|263
|0.6
|%
|0.7
|%
|1,021
|(1,041
|)
|30yr 4.0
|49,244
|46,945
|0.41
|%
|95.33
|4.00
|%
|4.77
|%
|82
|273
|7.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|1,159
|(1,202
|)
|30yr 4.5
|445,336
|432,346
|3.73
|%
|97.08
|4.50
|%
|5.46
|%
|27
|329
|6.8
|%
|7.1
|%
|9,210
|(10,243
|)
|30yr 5.0
|1,919,774
|1,902,660
|16.42
|%
|99.11
|5.00
|%
|6.01
|%
|12
|345
|5.1
|%
|5.3
|%
|35,324
|(42,135
|)
|30yr 5.5
|3,487,634
|3,543,675
|30.58
|%
|101.61
|5.50
|%
|6.46
|%
|12
|344
|9.9
|%
|9.3
|%
|51,208
|(65,674
|)
|30yr 6.0
|3,134,525
|3,230,524
|27.88
|%
|103.06
|6.00
|%
|6.93
|%
|16
|340
|25.7
|%
|21.1
|%
|30,868
|(44,012
|)
|30yr 6.5
|1,566,127
|1,637,361
|14.13
|%
|104.55
|6.50
|%
|7.39
|%
|19
|337
|29.2
|%
|23.1
|%
|10,346
|(15,847
|)
|30yr 7.0
|197,429
|208,559
|1.80
|%
|105.64
|7.00
|%
|7.95
|%
|29
|323
|28.4
|%
|27.6
|%
|1,436
|(1,886
|)
|30yr Total
|11,161,389
|11,326,089
|97.75
|%
|101.48
|5.60
|%
|6.53
|%
|17
|339
|16.4
|%
|14.8
|%
|149,162
|(190,732
|)
|Total Pass-Through RMBS
|11,411,389
|11,573,960
|99.89
|%
|101.42
|5.57
|%
|6.51
|%
|17
|335
|16.4
|%
|14.8
|%
|152,610
|(194,760
|)
|Structured RMBS
|IO 20yr 4.0
|5,033
|388
|0.00
|%
|7.71
|4.00
|%
|4.56
|%
|170
|64
|14.0
|%
|10.2
|%
|2
|(2
|)
|IO 30yr 4.0
|61,513
|11,165
|0.10
|%
|18.15
|4.00
|%
|4.60
|%
|139
|212
|4.0
|%
|5.0
|%
|(187
|)
|110
|IO 30yr 4.5
|2,686
|505
|0.00
|%
|18.81
|4.50
|%
|4.99
|%
|188
|158
|7.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|(2
|)
|-
|IO 30yr 5.0
|1,415
|280
|0.00
|%
|19.75
|5.00
|%
|5.37
|%
|189
|158
|10.4
|%
|4.6
|%
|(3
|)
|1
|IO Total
|70,647
|12,338
|0.11
|%
|17.46
|4.04
|%
|4.62
|%
|144
|198
|4.9
|%
|5.5
|%
|(190
|)
|109
|IIO 30yr 4.0
|15,174
|114
|0.00
|%
|0.75
|0.13
|%
|4.40
|%
|102
|246
|0.8
|%
|8.3
|%
|71
|(47
|)
|Total Structured RMBS
|85,821
|12,452
|0.11
|%
|14.51
|3.35
|%
|4.58
|%
|136
|207
|4.2
|%
|6.0
|%
|(119
|)
|62
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,497,210
|$
|11,586,412
|100.00
|%
|5.55
|%
|6.49
|%
|17
|334
|16.3
|%
|14.7
|%
|$
|152,491
|$
|(194,698
|)
|Hedge
|Modeled Interest
|Notional
|Period
|Rate Sensitivity (1)
|Hedge
|Balance
|End
|(-50 BPS)
|(+50 BPS)
|3-Month SOFR Futures
|$
|(390,000
|)
|Dec-26
|$
|(2,438
|)
|$
|2,438
|5-Year Treasury Future(2)
|(180,000
|)
|Aug-30
|(3,764
|)
|3,708
|10-Year Treasury Future(3)
|(53,000
|)
|Jan-33
|(1,719
|)
|1,694
|10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
|(60,000
|)
|Nov-35
|(2,694
|)
|2,563
|ERIS SOFR Swap Futures
|(10,000
|)
|Jun-31
|(195
|)
|190
|Swaps
|(7,014,200
|)
|Nov-30
|(146,075
|)
|141,324
|TBA Short
|(155,000
|)
|May-26
|(820
|)
|1,386
|Hedge Total
|$
|(7,862,200
|)
|$
|(157,705
|)
|$
|153,303
|Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|(5,214
|)
|$
|(41,395
|)
|(1
|)
|Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
|(2
|)
|Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.18 at March 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $194.7 million.
|(3
|)
|Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.05 at March 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $58.9 million.
|(4
|)
|Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.52 at March 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $68.1 million.
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of March 31, 2026
|Fannie Mae
|$
|5,900,504
|52.0
|%
|Freddie Mac
|5,438,037
|48.0
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,338,541
|100.0
|%
|Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of March 31, 2026
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|601,842
|5.3
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|10,736,699
|94.7
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|11,338,541
|100.0
|%
|Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Repo
|Maturity
|Longest
|As of March 31, 2026
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Rate
|in Days
|Maturity
|Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|$
|548,008
|5.0
|%
|3.79
|%
|18
|5/21/2026
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|505,729
|4.7
|%
|3.78
|%
|11
|4/23/2026
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|504,786
|4.6
|%
|3.76
|%
|24
|6/11/2026
|Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC
|501,964
|4.6
|%
|3.78
|%
|51
|5/28/2026
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|497,665
|4.6
|%
|3.77
|%
|52
|5/26/2026
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|489,064
|4.5
|%
|3.80
|%
|72
|9/21/2026
|StoneX Financial Inc.
|488,036
|4.5
|%
|3.79
|%
|155
|9/23/2026
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|482,071
|4.4
|%
|3.79
|%
|20
|4/23/2026
|South Street Securities, LLC
|477,914
|4.4
|%
|3.83
|%
|106
|11/13/2026
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|470,564
|4.3
|%
|3.78
|%
|24
|4/24/2026
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|454,708
|4.2
|%
|3.83
|%
|97
|7/27/2026
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|450,719
|4.1
|%
|3.78
|%
|71
|8/21/2026
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|445,482
|4.1
|%
|3.79
|%
|26
|5/12/2026
|Clear Street LLC
|437,924
|4.0
|%
|3.79
|%
|69
|6/22/2026
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|432,054
|4.0
|%
|3.79
|%
|66
|6/23/2026
|Banco Santander SA
|428,017
|3.9
|%
|3.79
|%
|38
|5/19/2026
|Bank of Montreal
|424,162
|3.9
|%
|3.80
|%
|13
|4/13/2026
|Goldman, Sachs & Co
|412,584
|3.8
|%
|3.80
|%
|25
|4/27/2026
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|384,964
|3.5
|%
|3.81
|%
|16
|4/23/2026
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|376,852
|3.5
|%
|3.80
|%
|13
|4/13/2026
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|332,010
|3.1
|%
|3.80
|%
|37
|6/17/2026
|Brean Capital, LLC
|286,317
|2.6
|%
|3.79
|%
|17
|4/23/2026
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|246,498
|2.3
|%
|3.80
|%
|22
|4/22/2026
|MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
|236,975
|2.2
|%
|3.78
|%
|2
|4/2/2026
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|222,189
|2.0
|%
|3.79
|%
|71
|6/15/2026
|Mizuho Securities USA LLC
|197,403
|1.8
|%
|3.78
|%
|33
|5/19/2026
|Natixis, New York Branch
|97,612
|0.9
|%
|3.79
|%
|27
|4/27/2026
|Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
|32,452
|0.3
|%
|3.79
|%
|16
|4/16/2026
|Total Borrowings
|$
|10,864,723
|100.0
|%
|3.79
|%
|46
|11/13/2026
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