Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter Results
The Company's quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company's website ( ) and SEDAR+ (), after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Mark Miller, President, Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, and Bernard Anzarouth, Chief Investment Officer will be available during the May 13, 2026 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company's results.
To access the call, please dial 1-877-879-1183 (North America toll free) or 1-412-902-6703 (International) and using conference ID 0885419. A conference operator will create a queue and introduce each questioner. You can also hear the call using the link . A replay of the call can be accessed using for 12 months following the call.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
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