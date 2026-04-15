OMF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations
[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]
What Happened?
On March 16, 2026, New York Attorney General Lititia James, along with a coalition of 12 other state attorney generals, filed a lawsuit against OneMain for allegedly misleading customers and trapping borrowers in expensive loans with hidden costs. On this news, the price of OneMain shares declined by $2.80 per share, or approximately 5.4%, from $52.06 per share on Marh 13, 2026 to close at $49.26 on March 16, 2026.
What Should I Do?
At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired OneMain securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LL by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.
[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITES CLASS ACTIONS]
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Lauren Molinaro, Esq.
212-699-1171
...
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