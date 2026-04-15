Durashield Roofing & Contracting Provides Roof Assessments Following April 14 Hail Storm In Dane County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETON, WI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIDDLETON, WI - April 15, 2026 - -

DuraShield Roofing & Contracting is providing roof assessments to property owners in the Madison area following the severe hail storm that struck Dane County on April 14th. The National Weather Service confirmed that the storm produced hailstones up to four inches in diameter north of Madison in Maple Bluff, with additional reports of three-inch and larger hail across the east side of Madison and surrounding communities. Meteorologists noted that the Madison area experienced the worst of the hail overall during the event.

Hail of this size, described by spotters as grapefruit to softball dimensions, can cause substantial impacts on roofing systems. Damage often includes granule loss on asphalt shingles, dents in metal roofing, cracks in tile or slate, and potential bruising that may not be immediately visible from the ground. Such conditions can accelerate roof aging and increase the risk of leaks if left unaddressed. The April 14th storm generated over 100 hail reports in the region, marking one of the more significant hail events in recent years for Dane County.

The contractor offers free, no-obligation assessments as part of its standard storm damage response process. Trained inspectors conduct thorough visual evaluations of the entire roof structure, documenting conditions with photographs, video, and drone footage when appropriate. Each assessment concludes with a written report that outlines findings and provides professional recommendations for any necessary repairs or replacements. These evaluations help property owners understand the full extent of potential damage, including hidden issues such as granule accumulation in gutters and downspouts.

DuraShield Roofing & Contracting maintains 24-hour emergency response capabilities for urgent situations resulting from severe weather. The company assists property owners through the insurance claim process by supplying detailed documentation and attending adjuster meetings when requested. This support applies when damage qualifies for coverage under existing policies. In cases where claims are initially denied or limited to repairs only, the contractor provides additional consultation with supporting evidence to help clarify the scope of damage.

Anthony Walsh, owner of DuraShield Roofing, stated, "Hail events of this magnitude require prompt professional assessment to determine the full extent of any damage before secondary issues develop."

The Madison location of DuraShield Roofing & Contracting serves residential homes, apartment communities, condo associations, office complexes, and hotels throughout the greater Madison region. Service extends to Middleton, Verona, Fitchburg, Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, De Forest, Waunakee, and nearby Wisconsin communities. The organization has operated since 2003 as a fully licensed and insured contractor with an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau and works exclusively with materials from leading United States manufacturers.

Walsh added, "Our inspectors focus on identifying hidden damage such as granule loss in gutters and downspouts or subtle bruising on shingles that can lead to premature roof aging."

Property owners in the affected areas have begun contacting contractors in the days following the storm as they evaluate their roofs. Professional documentation from assessments supports informed decisions regarding maintenance, partial repairs, or full system replacement. The contractor emphasizes the importance of acting promptly after significant hail events to prevent further complications from water intrusion or continued exposure.

All work performed by DuraShield Roofing & Contracting adheres to manufacturer guidelines with attention to proper ventilation and underlayment. The company addresses both immediate storm-related needs and longer-term roofing requirements with consistent standards across project scales. Financing options are available to accommodate various project timelines for clients.

The April 14th hail storm has prompted increased activity for assessment services across Dane County. With confirmed large hail sizes reported by trained spotters and the National Weather Service, many property owners are seeking evaluations to document conditions accurately. DuraShield Roofing & Contracting continues to respond to these inquiries through its established process of free assessments and detailed reporting.

Founded in 2003, DuraShield Roofing & Contracting has grown to meet roofing needs across Wisconsin while maintaining a focus on quality workmanship and client support. The enterprise handles projects ranging from single-family residences to larger commercial and multi-family structures. Its approach combines thorough inspection practices with professional installation standards.

As recovery efforts continue in the wake of the recent severe weather, the availability of prompt roof assessments remains important for property owners in the Madison area. DuraShield Roofing & Contracting provides these services on an ongoing basis as part of its commitment to assisting communities affected by storm events.

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For more information about DuraShield Roofing & Contracting, contact the company here:

DuraShield Roofing & Contracting - Madison

Anthony Walsh

(608) 602-2155

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7800 Discovery Dr 3rd Floor, Middleton, WI 53562

CONTACT: Anthony Walsh