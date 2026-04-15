Angi Inc. To Announce Q1 2026 Earnings On May 5Th And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 6Th
About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. Founded in 1995, Angi connects homeowners with skilled local professionals - from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers - and provides tools for researching costs, planning projects and hiring with confidence. Homeowners have turned to Angi and its vast network of skilled home pros for help with more than 300 million projects.
Contact Information:
Angi Investor Relations
Eric Rattner
(720) 282-1958
Angi Corporate Communications
Jennifer Myers
(303) 963-8352
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