Blaze Pizza Scorches Competition With Top 4 Ranking On 2026 'Movers & Shakers' List By Pizza Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-casual leader recognized for digital innovation, franchise expansion and operational excellence driving brand momentum nationwide









ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 13, 2026 - Blaze Pizza claims top four on Pizza Marketplace's 2026 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, standing out among leading pizza brands for its continued innovation, franchise growth and category leadership.

The annual ranking recognizes influential and forward-thinking brands shaping the pizza industry. Blaze Pizza was highlighted for the love and loyalty seen from its guests and the grit of the Blaze franchise partners who enable Blaze Pizza's signature“Fast Fire'd” experience with a sophisticated, digital-first growth strategy.

A major driver of that momentum has been the brand's strategic evolution toward a stronger franchise model. Over the past year, multi-unit franchisees continue to place big bets on the brand. SoCal Blazers ignited their new phase of growth taking over 11 locations through the brand's refranchising program, and will also open its newest location in Pico, Calif. later this spring. The move also helped secure a 25-unit development agreement across Southern California, ensuring continued growth and market strength in Blaze's home territory.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our brand, our operators and our long-term vision for growth,” said John Owen, Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Pizza.“We are building a business that is disciplined, scalable and rooted in delivering a better guest experience at every touchpoint.”

Across the system, existing franchisees and multi-unit partners are doubling down on the brand, reinvesting in new locations and participating in refranchising efforts that are strengthening Blaze's national footprint. This continued partner confidence underscores the effectiveness of Blaze's operating model and its ability to deliver consistent performance across markets.

Innovation has extended beyond the dining room into Blaze's digital ecosystem. The brand partnered with Bikky's guest intelligence engine to remove data silos. By tracking digital and offline guests, Blaze can deliver radical personalization, turning intuition into targeted retention that relentlessly drives frequency. Blaze was also named one of Yelp's“Most Loved Brands” of 2025, further reinforcing its strong connection with guests nationwide.

Operational excellence has remained a core focus. Blaze recently partnered with Reality Based Group to enhance upselling performance and strengthen the in-store guest experience. Early results from the program have shown a significant lift in upsell execution across participating locations, reinforcing the brand's commitment to both top-line growth and customer satisfaction.

Culinary innovation continues to play a key role in Blaze's differentiation. The introduction of the Protein-zza, a high-protein offering designed to appeal to health-conscious guests, reflects the brand's ability to evolve alongside consumer trends while maintaining its core commitment to quality and customization.

With seasoned industry leadership, a growing franchise base and continued investment in technology and operations, Blaze Pizza is redefining what it means to lead in the premium fast-casual pizza category.

“This is a brand that is not standing still,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza.“We are pushing forward on every front, from menu innovation to digital strategy to franchise growth, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized at the highest level.”

For more information, visit or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind“fast-fire'd” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Joshua LevittPR for Blaze

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at