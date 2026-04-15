Fleetio Wins Innovations Showcase People's Choice Award At NAFA's 2026 Institute & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, just announced Fleetio as the winner of its 2026 Innovations Showcase at its annual Institute & Expo (I&E) in Cleveland.

Fleetio was among 10 companies to present their product launches and innovations in front of I&E attendees during the fleet industry's premier event for corporate and government fleet professionals. More than 1,000 votes were cast during the two days of presentations.

Through the People's Choice Award, I&E attendees voted for their favorite innovation. The award was presented to Fleetio for its AI Service Advisor, which draws on more than a decade of fleet service data – combined with each fleet's operational context – to automatically triage issues and guide maintenance approvals so vehicles spend less time waiting in the shop.

“NAFA is proud to celebrate the ingenuity and forward-thinking of Fleetio, whose innovative solution reflects the future of fleet management,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.“All the companies that took part in the 2026 Innovations Showcase exemplify the spirit of progress in our industry, and Fleetio's new product stands out as a true game-changer in improving fleet operations and driving efficiency and safety.”

Fleetio presented their product alongside nine other companies within the industry: Self Inspection Inc., Collective Data, Chevin Fleet Solutions, Samsara, Motorq, Madico Inc., Motive, Geotab Inc., and Fleetrock LLC.

NAFA's annual I&E brings together corporate and government fleet managers and industry professionals from all across the industry for education sessions, networking opportunities, and a bustling Expo Floor with new products and services.

The 2026 I&E sponsors include: American Honda Motor Co., AssetWorks, BlackVue, Driverge Vehicle Innovations, Enterprise Fleet Management, Fleetio, Geotab, Holman, Hyundai Motor America, Inspiration Fleet, IntelliShift, JJ Kane Auctions, KeyTrak, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Motus, RTA: The Fleet Success Company, Samsara, Stellantis Pro One, Voyager Mastercard, Wheels and Whelen Engineering.

For more information about NAFA and upcoming events, please visit .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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