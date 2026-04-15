Ethereum-Bitcoin Ratio Moves Off Recent Low
The ratio measures Ethereum's (CRYPTO: $ETH) relative strength against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).
The ratio has climbed to a three-month high, backed by record stablecoin inflows on the Ethereum network.
The Ether-Bitcoin ratio is currently trading at 0.0313, up from a 2026 low of 0.028. The improvement comes as ETH rose 4% over the past seven days, outpacing BTC's 3.9% gain.
The Ethereum-Bitcoin ratio is one of the most widely followed gauges of risk appetite across the digital asset market.
A rising ratio signals that capital is flowing into Ethereum and riskier parts of the crypto market. A falling ratio shows a preference for Bitcoin's relative safety and risk-off sentiment among investors.
Over the past six months, the ratio had weakened as a crypto winter rattled investors and they sought safe haven assets. But now, a rising ratio signals a potential recovery in crypto.
Stablecoin supply on the Ethereum network has also reached an all-time high of $180 billion U.S., which is viewed as another bullish signal.
The Ethereum network holds 60% of the global stablecoin market, reinforcing its dominance as the primary settlement layer for tokenized dollars.
While these developments point to a potential recovery, Ethereum's price remains more than 50% below its 52-week high of $4,831 U.S.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $74,300 U.S.
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