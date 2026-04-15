Is The US-Led Hormuz Naval Blockade Pushing Pakistan Toward Economic Collapse?

The "Islamabad Peace Process" may have paused the missiles, but for Pakistan's economy, the war of attrition has moved to the high seas. Following the collapse of direct US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad last week, a U.S.-led naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is now threatening to push Pakistan's fragile financial recovery into a "structural trap."

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Speaking to ANI, former Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned on Wednesday that the middle class is "already feeling the heat" of a crisis that is no longer just diplomatic, but deeply personal for millions of Pakistanis. "The economic impact on Pakistan is obviously far greater because the pressure on our foreign reserves cannot afford such expensive imports. Oil and gas prices have really gone up. People of Pakistan, especially the middle class, are already feeling the heat. It's getting very difficult, actually."

Soaring Fuel Prices and Vulnerability

Pakistan's vulnerability stems from a singular geographic reality: the vast majority of its energy imports are geographically tethered to the Persian Gulf. Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported fuel to meet its domestic energy needs, remains highly vulnerable to fluctuations in international crude prices. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced last week that the price of petrol was being raised to Rs 458.4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) to Rs 520.35 per litre, as reported by Dawn. He announced while addressing a press conference alongside Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. However, following massive backlash, the government later reduced the levy to drop petrol to Rs 378 per litre.

Rising fuel costs not only increase inflation but also widen the current account deficit, putting additional pressure on Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. Chaudhry's comments also reflect growing domestic concerns over inflationary pressures that have already impacted essential commodities and transportation costs. The middle class, in particular, has been facing rising utility bills and higher fuel expenses, leading to reduced purchasing power and increased financial stress.

Geopolitics Hits Daily Life

Moreover, the rhetoric of global geopolitics is translating into grim daily realities in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. With global oil prices breaching $100 per barrel due to the blockade, the government has been forced to implement drastic austerity measures, including two-week school closures to reduce transport fuel consumption, and mandatory work-from-home orders for government and private sectors. There has been 66% cumulative hike in petrol prices since the conflict began in late February.

The blockade is not just a military manoeuvre; it is a financial vice. While Pakistan's foreign reserves saw a modest increase to $21.7 billion in March, the widening trade deficit--now at $25 billion--threatens to evaporate those gains.

Diplomatic Bid to Break Blockade

The arrival of Pakistan army chief Asim Munir in Tehran today is seen as a desperate bid to break the blockade through diplomacy before the local energy crunch triggers widespread social unrest. For Pakistan, the "Islamabad Message" being carried to Tehran isn't just about regional peace, it's about keeping the lights on. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)