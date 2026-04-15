Nepal: Bode's Jibro Chedne Jatra Sees Man Pierce Tongue For 4Th Year

Lying in the suburbs of the ancient city of Bhaktapur, the medieval town of Bode has been observing the annual festival of tongue piercing, locally called "Jibro Chedne Jatra." A 10-inch-long needle is pierced through the tongue of a person, following the centuries-old tradition.

For the fourth consecutive year, Sujan Bagh Shrestha pierced his tongue in front of a sea of revellers who had gathered from far and wide. Escorted through the crowd of devotees and revellers who had gathered to witness the ritual, Sujan followed in his family's footsteps, continuing a tradition upheld for over two decades. His father, Buddha Krishna, pierced his tongue nine times, and his uncle, Krishna Chandra, 12 times.

A Festival Steeped in Tradition

This festival, observed annually for centuries, takes place on the second day of the Nepali New Year. The medieval town, which used to be a separate state in the medieval age of Nepal, continues to celebrate this festivity with grandeur. "Every year on 2nd Baisakh (first month of the Nepali Bikram Sambat calendar), this festival is observed. On the last day of each year, a ceremonial pole is erected in the Mahalaxmi Than. On the first day of the New Year, the living goddess Kumari is taken around the town before midnight, and the pole is taken down. The next day, the Jibro Chedne Jatra (tongue-piercing festival) is observed in the afternoon. The ready person undergoes the ritual and is then taken around the city," Suresh Shrestha, one of the revellers of Bode town, told ANI.

The Legend Behind the Ritual

The festival follows a legend which states that, formerly, Bode was in a state of famine. A hierophant suggested that if a person, taking the form of Lord Bhairav, pierced their tongue, it would improve the situation and prevent famine, heavy rain, and other natural disasters. Following this legend, the tradition has continued for years. It has been observed for over a century, though it may have begun much earlier, as there is no written history about it. According to legends, there is a record of a single person piercing his tongue 31 times.

A Family's Devotion and Lineage

Bode, a Newa settlement in Bhaktapur, is renowned for its ancient tongue-piercing festival, celebrated every year on the second day of the Nepali New Year. Ahead of the ritual, the person who performs this arduous act must isolate himself at home, avoiding contact with people outside the family. It is during this time that caste hierarchy comes into play.

Shrestha had stayed at home for a week and refrained from consuming chicken in accordance with the customs. He also underwent a three-day fast, during which he only drank water, which has continued till today. He is the youngest son of Buddha Krishna Bagh Shrestha, who previously pierced his tongue nine times during the festival. Buddha Krishna continued the tradition from 2005 to 2008 but temporarily stopped following his mother's death. However, he resumed the practice in 2016 after Juju Bhai Basan, who had pierced his tongue for eight consecutive years from 2009 to 2015, stopped continuing the tradition. Buddha Krishna carried on regularly until 2022, except during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The iron needles used in the festival, measuring 10 inches in length and thick in size, are coated with a metal primer to protect them from rust and are soaked in mustard oil for four days before the festival.

On Tuesday, in front of a sea of devotees, Krishna Chandra Bagh Shrestha, Sujan's 60-year-old elder uncle, pierced his tongue. Krishna Chandra has been regularly performing this ritual for 20 years and pierced his tongue 13 times, from 1992 to 2004.

A Century of Recorded History

According to historical records, 13 people have pierced their tongues in the festival's 110-year history. The first recorded person to pierce his tongue was Harka Narsingh Shrestha, who participated in the tradition for 22 years, from 1912 to 1933. Following him, Bekha Narayan Shrestha pierced his tongue 32 times, from 1934 to 1965. Haridev Kila Shrestha did it once in 1966. Hari Bhasink Shrestha continued the tradition three times from 1967 to 1969, and Indra Bata Shrestha did it twice in 1970 and 1971.

From 1972 to 1974, Harieshwar Bayan Shrestha pierced his tongue three times. Other participants included Chandrasen Dyo Shrestha (seven times from 1975 to 1981), Dil Kumar Khape Shrestha (seven times from 1982 to 1989), and Krishna Chandra Bagh Shrestha, who pierced his tongue 13 times from 1992 to 2004. Buddha Krishna Bagh Shrestha first pierced his tongue between 2005 and 2008, and Juju Bhai Basan took part in the ceremony from 2009 to 2016. Buddha Krishna resumed the practice from 2016 to 2022. Now, Sujan Bagh Shrestha has been taking part in the ceremony since 2023.

A large crowd gathers every year to witness this fascinating and revered ceremony. It is believed that King Jagajyoti Malla initiated this festival, and it has remained a popular tradition ever since. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)