Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Kejriwal's Court Proceeding Videos Online

HC Orders Removal of Unauthorised Videos

The Delhi High Court administration has asked the city police to take steps to remove from social media unauthorised recordings of court proceedings related to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's plea in the liquor policy matter, even as a complaint has sought action against party leaders who shared the clips.

The High Court has directed the Delhi Police to take down videos showing Kejriwal arguing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case. A senior High Court official confirmed the decision, stating that recording court proceedings without permission is strictly prohibited. As per the Delhi High Court's rules on virtual hearings, capturing or sharing such videos is not allowed. The official added that action is being taken against individuals across social media platforms who recorded and circulated the clips, noting that similar steps have been taken in the past in such cases.

Complaint Seeks Action Against Sharers

Meanwhile, a complaint was also submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court alleging unauthorised recording and circulation of proceedings from the April 13, 2026, hearing.

According to the complaint, Kejriwal appeared in person and argued an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in matters related to the excise policy case. It further alleges that several video and audio clips of the proceedings were recorded and widely shared on social media by various individuals, including political figures.

Allegations of Deliberate Circulation

The complainant has claimed that the circulation of such material was deliberate and aimed at influencing public perception and harming the image of the judiciary. It also points to instances where clips were shared with commentary that could misrepresent the proceedings.

Violation of Court Rules Cited

The complaint cites provisions of the Delhi High Court Rules for Video Conferencing, 2021, and the Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025, which prohibit unauthorised recording or publication of court proceedings. It also refers to a similar instance in June 2024 when the High Court had ordered the removal of such recordings.

The complainant has urged authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry and take action against those involved, stating that such acts violate court rules and may undermine public confidence in the judicial system. (ANI)

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