Delhi To Launch 20 Geriatric Ambulances For Enhanced Elderly Care

The Government of Delhi is set to strengthen its emergency healthcare services with the upcoming launch of 20 advanced geriatric ambulances, specially designed to cater to the unique medical needs of elderly patients. These ambulances will be equipped with modern medical facilities, ensuring improved response time and enhanced pre-hospital care for senior citizens across the city.

Fleet Expansion and Future Vision

Currently, the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) operates 331 ambulances through its centralised control room (toll-free number 102), which is also integrated with the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). With the addition of these dedicated geriatric ambulances, the total fleet strength will increase to 351 ambulances, significantly boosting Delhi's emergency response capacity. The government also envisions a phased expansion of the ambulance fleet to 1,000 vehicles, aimed at building a more robust and future-ready emergency response network for the city, according to a release.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

This initiative aligns with the Delhi Government's continued focus on strengthening healthcare accessibility and responsiveness, supported by a substantial allocation of Rs 13,034 crore for the health sector. The government is also prioritising the completion of key hospital infrastructure projects and the upgradation of critical care facilities, ensuring that emergency services like CATS are backed by robust institutional support.

Commitment to Inclusive Healthcare

Speaking on the initiative, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The launch of geriatric ambulances reflects our commitment to building a healthcare system that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of every citizen, especially our elderly population. These ambulances, equipped with modern life-support systems, will ensure timely medical intervention. Simultaneously, under the leadership of Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, we are strengthening hospital infrastructure and critical care facilities so that emergency response seamlessly connects with quality treatment on the ground." the release stated.

By integrating advanced emergency services with ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the Delhi Government continues to move towards a more efficient, inclusive, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem, with special emphasis on the care and well-being of senior citizens, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)