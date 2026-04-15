What Led To American Youtuber Johnny Somali's Six-Month Jail Sentence In South Korea?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Internet personality Ramsey Khalid Ismael, popularly known as Johnny Somali, has been sentenced to prison with labour in South Korea, according to Dexerto. A judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday, April 14, finding him guilty on all charges.

What happened during the court proceedings?

During his penultimate court appearance, Somali reportedly angered the judge by calling the situation“unfair”. He argued that another Korean streamer, Bongbong, had shared similar deepfake videos but had not faced consequences. Prosecutors had recommended a three-year sentence with hard labour, prompting his mother to file a petition seeking leniency.

What charges was he facing?

Somali was charged with four counts of interference with business, two counts under the Minor Crimes Act, and two counts related to sexual violence offences.

Legal commentator and YouTuber Legal Mindset, who has been tracking the case, stated on X:“Ramsey Khalid Ismael (Johnny Somali) has been found guilty of all the charges, including the deepfakes which he plead not guilty to. GUILTY”.

What actions led to the case?

He was accused of livestreaming disruptive and offensive content, including playing speeches by Kim Jong Un on public transport. He also allegedly performed inappropriate acts at a memorial dedicated to Korea's World War II victims. Following these incidents, he was banned from YouTube.

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In a previous court appearance, Somali admitted wrongdoing but said he had not realised the seriousness of his actions in Korea.

“I did some foolish things under the influence of alcohol, and I realise the consequences,” he said.“I sincerely apologise for this. Having been born and raised in the United States, I did not realise how serious the consequences of these actions, which would not be illegal in the United States, could be in Korea.”

What happens next?

Reports suggest Somali will be sent to a specialised labour prison, where his phone will be confiscated and he will be assigned offender status.

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According to a BBC report, Ramsey Khalid Ismael had previously caused disturbances on public transport, vandalised a convenience store, and streamed obscene videos in public.

In 2024, he was detained during a protest in Tel Aviv for making inappropriate remarks towards a female police officer. He was later released.

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While in Japan in 2023, he reportedly provoked locals with controversial comments, including remarks about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the final days of World War Two.

He was later fined 200,000 yen (around $1,400) for disrupting business at a restaurant by playing loud music.