MS Dhoni Set For IPL 2026 Comeback Against Mumbai Indians On April 23 At Wankhede - Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai Super Kings ' (CSK) legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is set for his first appearance of the IPL 2026 season. The 44-year-old could make his much-awaited return against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-voltage clash at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

Notably, MS Dhoni has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain during the pre-season camp. While he continues to recover, according to a report by the Indian Express, he is now close to full fitness. He has been closely following the team's home matches from the hotel but has actively joined practice sessions, showing steady progress.

MS Dhoni's gradual return to action

The former CSK captain has been participating in light training without any visible discomfort. During recent sessions, he faced throwdowns comfortably and even spent time honing his skills with batting coach Mike Hussey. He also had an engaging interaction with left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad.

Bowling coach Sridharan Sriram shared positive insights about Dhoni's preparation.“MS (Dhoni) had a long chat with him in one of the practise sessions, getting his leg break to go. So I think it was very helpful for him and the results were there to show,” Sriram said.

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CSK's next assignment is an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but there is no official word yet on whether Dhoni will travel with the squad. His potential debut this season against Mumbai Indians would add massive excitement to the encounter at Wankhede, a venue known for thrilling IPL contests.

CSK's current form and points table position

The Ruturaj Gaikwad -led side sits eighth on the IPL 2026 points table after five matches, with two wins and three losses. CSK endured a rough patch with three consecutive defeats early on but has bounced back strongly with victories in their last two home games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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The recent 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday boosted team morale significantly. However, the squad still faces challenges in the lower middle order, where frontline bowlers often bat from No.8 onwards. This lack of batting depth could create an opportunity for Dhoni's inclusion.

Chennai Super Kings full squad

Sanju Samson (w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer