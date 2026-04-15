Global Taiwan Institute Announces Bipartisan US-Taiwan Task Force

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) April 15, 2026, announced the membership of its US-Taiwan Task Force, a bipartisan coalition of prominent national security experts, former government officials, and leading academics from the United States and Taiwan.

Chaired by ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (ret.), 27th United States national security advisor, and vice-chaired by Dr Ely Ratner, former assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, the task force will conduct a comprehensive review of US-Taiwan relations and provide actionable recommendations for decision-makers in both Washington and Taipei.

“The work of the US-Taiwan Task Force comes at a critical moment with much at stake for both the United States and Taiwan. GTI has assembled an exceptional bipartisan roster of experts across policy domains who each bring an indispensable viewpoint to the discussion. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to provide real policy recommendations that advance the partnership and mutual interests between Washington and Taipei.”

– Ambassador (ret.) Robert C. O'Brien, Task Force chair.

“Today's policymakers need bold, new ideas to ensure that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait-a vital US interest-endure in the coming years and long into the future. I am pleased to join with Ambassador O'Brien in bringing together leading experts with deep government experience and a commitment to advancing bipartisan solutions that reflect the seriousness and urgency of the challenge.” – Dr Ely Ratner, Task Force vice-chair

Following the Task Force's launch and a fireside chat between Ambassador O'Brien and Dr Ratner held today, members will conduct in-depth discussions throughout the coming year on critical dimensions of US-Taiwan relations, including trade and economic ties, technology collaboration, energy partnerships, diplomatic engagement, and defense and security cooperation. The Task Force will also convene a series of public forums to foster broader dialogue and deepen American understanding of Taiwan's strategic importance.

“With the deepening alignment of US and Taiwan interests in both security and trade, GTI's mission to enhance the relationship is more important than ever. I am confident that with the leadership of Ambassador O'Brien and Dr Ratner, the Task Force will advance GTI's core mission by delivering policy insights needed to navigate this pivotal moment in US-Taiwan relations, and to strengthen democratic resilience across the Indo-Pacific.” – Jennifer Hu, GTI co-founder and chair of the board of directors.

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