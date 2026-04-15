Xynteo's Europe Delivers Appoints Huibert Vigeveno As Chairman And Launches Four Project Sprints To Increase Europe's Competitiveness

MENAFN - Pressat): Europe Delivers, the senior leadership coalition convened by Xynteo, today announced the appointment of Huibert Vigeveno, Group CEO of Swiss-based MET Group, as its new Chairman. Succeeding Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB (now Chairman Emeritus), Vigeveno's appointment coincides with the pan-European integrated energy company MET Group joining the coalition and the conclusion of the 2026 Summit.

At the Summit, leaders from various sectors moved from ambition to action by launching four dedicated cross-industry projects to deliver economic results and positive impact on Europe's competitiveness. The projects span the themes of Defence, Critical Minerals, Energy, and Data & AI.

Speaking at the Summit, Vigeveno said:“I am taking on the chairmanship of Europe Delivers at a time when Europe needs stronger coordination between business leaders on the issues that will define its competitiveness. The coalition has a clear opportunity to move beyond alignment and deliver practical initiatives, stronger partnerships, and tangible outcomes in areas where joint action can make the greatest difference.”

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB & Chairman Emeritus, said: "Competitiveness depends on leadership across sectors. Huibert's experience in moving from discussion to execution makes him the ideal leader for this next chapter."

About Europe Delivers

Europe Delivers is a coalition of business leaders committed to strengthening Europe's long-term competitiveness through practical, cross-industry collaboration. Convened by Xynteo, it provides a platform for companies to work together on strategic challenges that require shared problem-solving, coordinated leadership, and collective investment in new solutions.

The coalition operates as a platform for action, enabling organisations to move beyond dialogue and work together on targeted initiatives that strengthen Europe's industrial base, accelerate the energy transition, and unlock new sources of sustainable growth. By combining strategic alignment with structured delivery, Europe Delivers supports partners in developing and advancing initiatives that no single organisation can pursue alone.

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About MET Group

MET Group is an integrated European energy company, headquartered in Switzerland, with activities and assets in natural gas, LNG, power, and renewables. MET is present in 23 countries through subsidiaries, 33 national energy markets, and 51 international trading hubs. The company's 1,400+ employees represent close to 60 nationalities. MET has extensive experience operating renewable and flexible assets, thus providing the widest possible support to energy transition. In 2025, MET Group's consolidated sales revenue amounted to EUR 28.5 billion, with a total traded volume of natural gas amounting to 242 BCM and total traded electricity of 160 TWh.

Media Contact:

Tobias Kistner, Group Communications Director, MET Group

[email protected]

+41 79 470 59 86



About Xynteo

Xynteo is a specialist business advisory firm, based in Europe and India, on a mission to help global organisations and investors accelerate sustainable impact and value creation.​ Our tailored solutions help organisations achieve meaningful, measurable results. We unlock systemic challenges through collaboration, devise sustainable value strategies, bring to life economically viable transformation, and generate impact across the investor portfolio lifecycle.​

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Media Contact:

Zara Khan, Marketing Business Partner, Xynteo

[email protected]

+91 8939013419