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TSX Forges Higher
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index exercised more strength on Wednesday. Tech and health-care more than made up for losses in mining stocks.
The TSX Composite Index gained 119.84 points to reach mid-morning Wednesday at 34,222.20.
The Canadian dollar edged ahead 0.07 cents at 72.72 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 7.81 points to 1,047.82.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the green, led by information technology, up 2.1%, health-care, haler by 1.2%, and financials, ahead 0.6%.
The five laggards were weighed most by consumer discretionary stocks, down 1.9%, while gold dulled 0.7% and industrials slid 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, moving closer to a new all-time intraday high, as investors remained hopeful about a possible end to the Iran war soon.
The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 195.71 points to open Wednesday at 48,340.28.
The broader index jumped 18.16 points to 6,985.54.
The NASDAQ gathered 170.3 points to 23,809.44.
The three major averages saw sizable gains in the prior session, and the S&P 500 is now just 0.3% below its all-time high of 7,002.28, reached on Jan. 28.
Shares of Bank of America rose 1.5% Wednesday after earnings topped expectations, with Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo pointing to a surge in capital markets activity and improving efficiency as key drivers.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury took a step back, raising yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 30 cents to $90.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $6.10 to $4,844.00 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index exercised more strength on Wednesday. Tech and health-care more than made up for losses in mining stocks.
The TSX Composite Index gained 119.84 points to reach mid-morning Wednesday at 34,222.20.
The Canadian dollar edged ahead 0.07 cents at 72.72 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 7.81 points to 1,047.82.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the green, led by information technology, up 2.1%, health-care, haler by 1.2%, and financials, ahead 0.6%.
The five laggards were weighed most by consumer discretionary stocks, down 1.9%, while gold dulled 0.7% and industrials slid 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, moving closer to a new all-time intraday high, as investors remained hopeful about a possible end to the Iran war soon.
The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 195.71 points to open Wednesday at 48,340.28.
The broader index jumped 18.16 points to 6,985.54.
The NASDAQ gathered 170.3 points to 23,809.44.
The three major averages saw sizable gains in the prior session, and the S&P 500 is now just 0.3% below its all-time high of 7,002.28, reached on Jan. 28.
Shares of Bank of America rose 1.5% Wednesday after earnings topped expectations, with Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo pointing to a surge in capital markets activity and improving efficiency as key drivers.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury took a step back, raising yields to 4.27% from Tuesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 30 cents to $90.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $6.10 to $4,844.00 U.S. an ounce.
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