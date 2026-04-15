Partners Must Provide $60B In Defense Aid To Ukraine This Year Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Rutte stressed that Ukraine continues to hold the frontline and inflict heavy losses on Russian forces, adding that Russia's monthly losses significantly exceeded those sustained during the Soviet Union's entire ten-year war in Afghanistan.

Rutte noted that although Ukraine's partners are facing multiple challenges simultaneously, they have to ensure their ability to provide uninterrupted support and must not lose focus on Ukraine.

He also recalled that Ukraine had repeatedly demonstrated it was not only a recipient of support but also contributed to security and was ready to assist partners facing similar threats elsewhere, citing Ukraine's actions in the Persian Gulf as an example.

According to him, all allies should do everything possible to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support.

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Rutte stated that all allies needed to invest more to reach the target of $60 billion in security and defense assistance for Ukraine this year, stressing that any funds provided through the EU loan should complement bilateral commitments.

He added that, given the overall economic strength of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group members, this amount represented a relatively modest investment in ensuring the future security of free and prosperous nations.

Speaking about priorities, he highlighted the need for air defense systems, drones, and long-range ammunition.

Rutte noted that the PURL initiative remained crucial, as it continued to supply key air defense systems and other critical equipment to deter Russia, adding that deliveries under the initiative were ongoing but required sustained funding from allies and partners.

Looking ahead to the upcoming NATO summit, he stressed the importance of developing a more predictable approach to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts, noting that too few countries were bearing too much of the burden and that this imbalance needed to be addressed.

He expressed hope that more commitments for further contributions to Ukraine's defense would be announced during the current meeting.

Photo: NATO