Kyrgyzstan And CSTO Hold Talks On Regional Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed issues of regional security, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Adilet Orozbekov, and the CSTO Secretary General Talatbek Masadykov on April 15.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current activities of the CSTO, including the implementation of previously adopted decisions of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Organization and the implementation of activities planned for 2026.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security issues, as well as on current developments on the international agenda in the context of effective responses to existing and emerging challenges and threats.

Following the meeting, Adilet Orozbekov expressed readiness for constructive work and active assistance in strengthening the CSTO's capacity and authority, and wished Talatbek Masadykov success and new achievements in his capacity as the newly appointed Secretary General of the Organization.