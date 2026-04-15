Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Showcases At The 93Rd CMEF

MENAFN - GetNews) On April 9, 2026, the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) grandly opened at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. The four-day exhibition brought together manufacturers and professional visitors from over 100 countries and regions.

Located in Hall 6.2, Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. presented its full range of products with impressive presence. On the first day of the exhibition, Kangyuan Medical's highlighted innovative offerings-including the button gastrostomy tube and endotracheal tube with temperature sensor-captured the attention of many visitors. What drew even greater interest from professional attendees, however, was Kangyuan Medical's comprehensive product portfolio and robust market credentials.







Founded in 2005, Kangyuan Medical is a national high-tech enterprise and a“Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative” (SRDI) enterprise, dedicated to the R&D, production, and sales of medical-grade polymer consumables. After years of accumulation, Kangyuan Medical now holds 18 domestic medical device registration certificates covering multiple clinical fields, including urology, anesthesia, and respiratory care. The product lineup specifically includes: silicone Foley catheters, temperature-sensing silicone Foley catheters, urinary catheterization kits, painless silicone Foley catheters, painless urinary catheterization kits, laryngeal mask airways, endotracheal tubes, endotracheal tube kits, breathing filters, anesthesia breathing circuits, anesthesia masks, oxygen masks, suction catheter, and aspirator connecting tube.

In terms of international certifications, 17 of Kangyuan Medical's products have received U.S. FDA clearance, and 13 products have obtained EU MDR-CE certification, fully demonstrating that its product quality meets international standards. Kangyuan Medical's products are exported to numerous countries and regions across Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia, with an output value exceeding RMB 200 million in 2025. In recent years, the company has completed the establishment of its Hainan plant and Malaysia plant, achieving dual expansion in both production capacity and market reach.







On the first day of the exhibition, the Kangyuan Medical booth saw a steady stream of inquiries and negotiations, with active interactions between domestic and international clients and several intended orders currently under follow-up. Looking ahead, Kangyuan Medical will continue to deepen its focus on the medical polymer consumables sector, serving patients worldwide with an increasingly rich and high-quality product portfolio.

The 93rd CMEF runs through April 12. Friends from all sectors are warmly welcome to visit the Kangyuan Medical booth (Hall 6.2, Booth 6.2Y15) for exchanges and cooperation.