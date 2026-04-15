Mastering Grant Writing Course: Essential Skills For Crafting Winning Proposals - Building Strategic Partnerships, Using Technology Effectively, And Understanding Ethical Grant Writing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The course offers opportunities in enhancing grant proposal skills, building strategic partnerships, using technology effectively, and understanding ethical grant writing, all designed to boost competitiveness in securing funding.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Grant Writing: Essential Skills for Crafting Winning Proposals (June 22nd - June 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This course is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the grant writing process, from identifying potential funders to submitting persuasive and impactful proposals.

The sessions will equip attendees with strategies to craft competitive grant proposals and navigate the complexities of post-submission processes. The course will also cover techniques for leveraging partnerships, utilising technology, and addressing ethical considerations in grant writing.

Who Should Attend:



Those seeking funding for research projects, academic initiatives, or scholarly collaborations who want to enhance their proposal-writing strategies

Executive directors, program managers, and development officers focused on securing grants to support programs, services, and mission-driven projects

Individuals who oversee project design, budgeting, and execution, ensuring proposals align with funders' expectations and organisational goals Individuals with limited experience in grant writing who aim to build foundational skills while also gaining insight into more advanced strategies for competitive proposals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Introduction to grant writing

Researching funding opportunities

Preparing your proposal

Preparing your proposal (cont'd) Writing with impact: persuasive language and tone

Day 2



Peer review and editing before submission

Post-submission

Leveraging technology in grant writing

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Leveraging partnerships and collaboration in proposals Navigating ethical considerations in grant writing

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Samaa Al Tabbah

Dr. Samaa Al Tabbah holds a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) from the American University of Beirut (AUB) and a Pharm D. in Clinical Pharmacy from the Lebanese American University (LAU). After graduation, Dr. Al Tabbah held a position as a chief pharmacist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Beirut office. At a later stage, she established a pharmacy in Beirut, whereshe served as a community pharmacist for over 6 years. Dr. Al Tabbah is a strong supporter of the Children's Cancer Center in Lebanon where she served as a volunteer for 4 years.

She also acts as a consultant and mentor at the Egypt Scholars Inc. and the International Pharmaceutical Students Federation (IPSF) where she works closely with mentees providing them with concrete clinical andresearch skills that allow them to identify new research topics, discover new techniques, and pursue astrong career development plan.

Through her work, she has been involved in clinical research; more specifically, in training workshops carried out at the national and international level, in the delivery of sessions on different aspects of the conduct of clinical research, as well as in the conduction of different international clinical research projects. She is the author of many scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals as well as a book titled "The Clinical Research Process from Initiation to Publication". She is an editorial member of two peer-reviewed scientific journals.

She is an Assistant Professor at University Institute for Nursing (Lebanese Red Cross), where she delivers Pharmacology, Microbiology and, Public Health, Community Health, and Clinical Research courses. She was lately appointed as the Global Pharmacovigilance Society Ambassador of Lebanon where she also acts as an acting boardmember of the society.

For more information about this training visit

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