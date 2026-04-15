Admission Of Further Securities To Trading
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Octopus Apollo VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
ISIN: GB00B17B3479
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|71,637,027
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|1,174,289,691
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|31 March 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
| Prospectus: 30 October 2025
Supplementary: N/A
Company's webpage:
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 27 March 2026
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
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