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Admission Of Further Securities To Trading


2026-04-15 05:31:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 27 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription published on 30 October 2025 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer
a) Name Octopus Apollo VCT plc
b) LEI 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
ISIN: GB00B17B3479
b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market
c) Number of further securities admitted 71,637,027
d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 1,174,289,691
e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3 Admission details
a) Date of admission 31 March 2026
b) Prospectus information Prospectus: 30 October 2025

Supplementary: N/A
Company's webpage:
c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 27 March 2026

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


MENAFN15042026004107003653ID1110985056



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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